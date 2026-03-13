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Hogs Falling on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock
Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are showing 55 to 85 cent losses in the front months on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.09 on Friday morning, down 7 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 24 cents higher on March 11 at $91.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 97 cents at $101.26 per cwt. The rib, belly, and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.968 million head. That is 24,000 head above last week and 22,381 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  are at $93.525, down $0.825,

May 26 Hogs  are at $98.600, down $0.550

Jun 26 Hogs are at $107.425, down $0.750,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 98.400 -0.750 -0.76%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 93.450s -0.900 -0.95%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 107.375s -0.800 -0.74%
Lean Hogs

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