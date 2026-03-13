Hogs Falling on Friday

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are showing 55 to 85 cent losses in the front months on Friday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.09 on Friday morning, down 7 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 24 cents higher on March 11 at $91.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 97 cents at $101.26 per cwt. The rib, belly, and ham primals were the only reported lower. USDA estimated Thursday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 492,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.968 million head. That is 24,000 head above last week and 22,381 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $93.525, down $0.825,

May 26 Hogs are at $98.600, down $0.550