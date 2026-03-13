Barchart.com
Is NVR Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

NVR Inc_ building sign by- DCStockPhotography via Shutterstock
NVR Inc_ building sign by- DCStockPhotography via Shutterstock

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. (NVR) is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company with a market cap of $18 billion. It constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominiums under three primary brands, including Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NVR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the residential construction industry. The company distinguishes itself by its unique "asset-light" business model. Unlike traditional homebuilders, NVR generally does not engage in land development; instead, it uses fixed-price finished-lot purchase agreements (LPAs) to secure exclusive options on lots, significantly reducing its exposure to real estate market volatility and land-holding risks.

This homebuilder has slipped 25.3% from its 52-week high of $8,618.28, reached on Sep. 5, 2025. Shares of NVR have declined 14.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.8% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NVR are down 11.7%, compared to NASX’s 4% fall. In the longer term, NVR has fallen 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX’s 26.4% gain over the same period. 

To confirm its bearish trend, NVR has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-February. 

www.barchart.com 

NVR shares surged 1.7% on Jan. 28, after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s homebuilding revenue declined 5.2% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, but handily exceeded analyst estimates by 12.3%. Moreover, its EPS of $121.54 fell 13.1% from the same period last year, topping Wall Street expectations of $104.96. 

NVR has underperformed its rival, D.R. Horton, Inc. (DHI), which gained 8.1% over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.5% on a YTD basis. 

Despite NVR’s recent underperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $7,916.17 suggests a 22.9% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

