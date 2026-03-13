Is NVR Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Reston, Virginia-based NVR, Inc. ( NVR ) is a homebuilding and mortgage banking company with a market cap of $18 billion . It constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominiums under three primary brands, including Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and NVR fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the residential construction industry. The company distinguishes itself by its unique "asset-light" business model. Unlike traditional homebuilders, NVR generally does not engage in land development; instead, it uses fixed-price finished-lot purchase agreements (LPAs) to secure exclusive options on lots, significantly reducing its exposure to real estate market volatility and land-holding risks.

This homebuilder has slipped 25.3% from its 52-week high of $8,618.28 , reached on Sep. 5, 2025. Shares of NVR have declined 14.4% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.8% drop during the same time frame.

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of NVR are down 11.7%, compared to NASX’s 4% fall. In the longer term, NVR has fallen 12.4% over the past 52 weeks, notably lagging NASX’s 26.4% gain over the same period.

To confirm its bearish trend, NVR has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since mid-February.

NVR shares surged 1.7% on Jan. 28, after reporting better-than-expected Q4 earnings results. The company’s homebuilding revenue declined 5.2% year-over-year to $2.6 billion, but handily exceeded analyst estimates by 12.3%. Moreover, its EPS of $121.54 fell 13.1% from the same period last year, topping Wall Street expectations of $104.96.

NVR has underperformed its rival, D.R. Horton, Inc. ( DHI ), which gained 8.1% over the past 52 weeks and declined 3.5% on a YTD basis.