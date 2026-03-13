Barchart.com
How Is Fifth Third Bancorp’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Regional Bank Stocks?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

Fifth Third Bancorp logo with money-by photo_gonzo via Shutterstock
Named after the 1908 merger of Third National Bank and Fifth National Bank, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) is a diversified bank holding company that offers commercial banking, consumer lending, and wealth management services. The company provides business credit, treasury and capital markets solutions, mortgages, and consumer loans. 

It also delivers investment advisory, brokerage, trust, and estate planning services to individuals, institutions, and nonprofits. With a market cap of nearly $40.8 billion, the company sits in the “large-cap” territory, a category reserved for firms valued above $10 billion. The scale underscores Fifth Third Bancorp’s entrenched role in regional banking.

Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based bank currently trade about 21.4% below their 52-week high of $55.44 reached in February. Shares have declined 9.5% over the past three months, while the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IATplunged 6.9% over the same period, signaling mild short-term underperformance.

www.barchart.com

Over a broader horizon, the gap remains visible. During the past 52 weeks, the stock has gained 13.1%, trailing the ETF’s stronger 15.3% advance. The pattern has carried into 2026 as well. Year-to-date (YTD), the shares are down 6.9%, slightly worse than the ETF’s 5% decline, indicating that the bank has modestly underperformed its regional banking peers across multiple time frames.

Technical signals echo the cooling momentum. The stock briefly reclaimed both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages between December 2025 and February, hinting at renewed strength. The momentum faded, however. Shares now sit below the 50-day moving average of $50.38 and the 200-day moving average of $44.92.

www.barchart.com

Momentum briefly turned positive when Fifth Third Bancorp reported its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Jan. 20. Revenue rose 7.8% year over year to $2.34 billion, matching analyst expectations of $2.34 billion. Earnings also came in stronger than anticipated, with EPS climbing 22.4% to $1.04 and clearing the Street’s estimate of $1.01.

Management credited the performance to higher net interest income, steady loan growth, and expanding commercial payments activity. The market responded quickly. Shares gained nearly 2% on the day of the release and extended the rally with another 5.5% jump in the following trading session. 

Looking ahead, management continues to invest in digital capabilities that streamline operations and strengthen customer engagement. At the same time, targeted marketing campaigns aim to expand the deposit base, an increasingly valuable lever for sustaining lending activity and supporting balance sheet stability.

Relative performance offers additional context. Fifth Third Bancorp’s rival, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN), has delivered a more muted long-term return, with its shares rising 6.4% over the past 52 weeks. However, the stock has faced steeper pressure in the near term, declining 10.8% YTD, underscoring the uneven trading environment across regional banking stocks.

Wall Street, however, leans constructive on Fifth Third Bancorp. Among 23 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating stands at “Strong Buy.” The average price target of $58.02 implies 33.1% upside from current levels, suggesting that analysts believe the bank’s earnings resilience and strategic initiatives could translate into stronger performance over time.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

