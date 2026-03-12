Barchart.com
How Is Extra Space Storage's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Extra Space Storage Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Extra Space Storage Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $29.9 billion, Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2025, the company owned or operated 4,238 self-storage facilities across 43 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., totaling about 2.9 million units and 326.9 million square feet of rentable space. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Extra Space Storage fits this criterion perfectly. Operating under the Extra Space brand, it provides a wide range of secure storage options, including boat, RV, and business storage, and is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company have declined 9.7% from its 52-week high of $155.19. Over the past three months, its shares have risen 4.3%, slightly outpacing the broader State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's (XLRE) 3.5% gain during the same period.

www.barchart.com

EXR stock is up 7.8% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLRE's 4.6% return. However, shares of the company have dipped nearly 6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLRE's 1.7% rise over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Extra Space Storage rose 4.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 19. The company posted net income of $1.36 per share, up 9.7% year-over-year, and core FFO of $2.08 per share, a 2.5% increase, while maintaining high same-store occupancy of 92.6%. Investor sentiment was also supported by capital allocation and growth activity, including 27 store acquisitions for $304.8 million and a 2026 core FFO outlook of $8.05 per share - $8.35 per share.

In comparison, rival Lineage, Inc. (LINE) has outperformed EXR stock on a YTD basis, with LINE stock increasing 10.4%. Nevertheless, LINE stock has declined 33.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind EXR stock.

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to its peers over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. EXR stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from 20 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $152.56 is a premium of 8.9% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

