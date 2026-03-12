How Is Extra Space Storage's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

With a market cap of $29.9 billion , Extra Space Storage Inc. ( EXR ) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). As of September 30, 2025, the company owned or operated 4,238 self-storage facilities across 43 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., totaling about 2.9 million units and 326.9 million square feet of rentable space.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and Extra Space Storage fits this criterion perfectly. Operating under the Extra Space brand, it provides a wide range of secure storage options, including boat, RV, and business storage, and is the largest operator of self-storage properties in the United States.

Shares of the Salt Lake City, Utah-based company have declined 9.7% from its 52-week high of $155.19 . Over the past three months, its shares have risen 4.3% , slightly outpacing the broader State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF's ( XLRE ) 3.5% gain during the same period.

EXR stock is up 7.8% on a YTD basis, exceeding XLRE's 4.6% return. However, shares of the company have dipped nearly 6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLRE's 1.7% rise over the same time frame.

Yet, the stock has been trading above its 50-day moving average since January.

Shares of Extra Space Storage rose 4.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 19. The company posted net income of $1.36 per share, up 9.7% year-over-year, and core FFO of $2.08 per share, a 2.5% increase, while maintaining high same-store occupancy of 92.6%. Investor sentiment was also supported by capital allocation and growth activity, including 27 store acquisitions for $304.8 million and a 2026 core FFO outlook of $8.05 per share - $8.35 per share.

In comparison, rival Lineage, Inc. ( LINE ) has outperformed EXR stock on a YTD basis, with LINE stock increasing 10.4% . Nevertheless, LINE stock has declined 33.1% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind EXR stock.