DoorDash Stock: Is DASH Underperforming the Consumer Cyclical Sector?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock
Business chart with glowing arrows and world map by Golden Dayz via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $73.6 billion, DoorDash, Inc. (DASH) is a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and delivery drivers through online marketplaces in the United States and internationally. The company operates platforms such as DoorDash Marketplace, Wolt Marketplace, and Deliveroo Marketplace, offering services including order fulfillment, payment processing, customer acquisition, and customer support. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and DoorDash fits this criterion perfectly. It also provides membership programs like DashPass, Wolt+, and Deliveroo Plus, along with advertising and white-label delivery services for merchants.

Shares of the Francisco, California-based company have declined 41.2% from its 52-week high of $285.50. DASH stock has dropped 26.4% over the past three months, underperforming the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 6.3% decrease over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of DoorDash have fallen 26% on a YTD basis, lagging behind XLY’s 5.3% dip. In the longer term, shares of the company have fallen 10.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLY’s 14.5% gain over the same time frame. 

The stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since November 2025.

www.barchart.com

Shares of DoorDash rose 1.6% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 18, with revenue increasing 38% year-over-year to $3.96 billion and total orders rising 32% to 903 million, while Marketplace GOV jumped 39% to $29.7 billion. Investor sentiment was also supported by profitability improvements, including net income climbing 51% year-over-year to $213 million and adjusted EBITDA increasing 38% to $780 million. 

Additionally, the company highlighted strong platform momentum - over 56 million monthly active users and more than 35 million DashPass, Wolt+, and Deliveroo Plus members in 2025, along with continued international and grocery-retail expansion.

In comparison, rival Coupang, Inc. (CPNG) has shown a less pronounced decline than DASH stock on a YTD basis, with CPNG stock declining 20.9%. However, CPNG stock has fallen 16.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind DASH stock.

Despite the stock’s weak performance, analysts remain strongly optimistic on DASH. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 42 analysts in coverage, and the mean price target of $259.28 is a premium of 55.2% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 112.33 -1.81 -1.59%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
CPNG 18.69 -0.08 -0.43%
Coupang Inc Cl A
DASH 165.68 -3.80 -2.24%
Doordash Inc Cl A

