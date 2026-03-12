Barchart.com
How Is Corning's Stock Performance Compared to Other Technology Stocks

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Corning, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneoder via Shutterstock
Corning, Inc_ logo and website-by T_Schneoder via Shutterstock

New York-based Corning Incorporated (GLW) operates in optical communications, display, specialty materials, automotive, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $113 billion, the company’s offerings include optical fibers and cables, cable assemblies, fiber optic hardware and connectors, optical components and couplers, closures, network interface devices, and other accessories for the telecommunications industry.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” GLW fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electronic components industry. 

However, the technology stock currently trades 18.7% below its 52-week high of $162.10 recorded on Feb. 25. On the bright side, GLW has gained 37.3% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 5.1% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, GLW stock has also outperformed XLK. The stock is up 193.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the 34.8% return of XLK over the same period.

GLW has been trading above its 200-day moving average since early May and above its 50-day moving average since January, highlighting a bullish trajectory for the stock and mirroring its performance over the past year.

On Mar. 02, GLW shares rose nearly 5% following the launch of its Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 3, its latest product in the company’s highly proclaimed Gorilla® Glass lineup. The company claimed it to be the toughest and most durable Gorilla Glass Ceramic ever made, signalling a key product innovation for the company, which will soon be used in many consumer electronics. Investor confidence was raised post-announcement, as a brand-new launch of a company’s flagship product is set to expand its current portfolio and drive higher sales figures.

When stacked against its rival, TE Connectivity plc (TEL) has surged 41.9% over the past year, lagging behind GLW’s rally.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock. Among the 13 analysts tracking GLW, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $130.62 is below current price levels, but its Street-high target of $171 indicates 29.8% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

