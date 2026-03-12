Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier for advanced OPTIONS screeners and volatility tools. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Cotton Bouncing on Thursday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay
Cotton field by Jim Black via Pixabay

Cotton price action is up 30 to 40 points on Thursday morning. Futures were 5 to 13 points in the red on Wednesday. Crude oil was back up another $5.44 on Wednesday, adding some premium pack in as the Iran situation continues to unfold despite the International Energy Agency agreeing to release 400 million barrels of ethanol reserves. Crude oil is up another $6.06 this morning. The US dollar index is back up $0.446 at $99.255. 

The Cotlook A Index was up 45 points on Tuesday at 75.20 cents. The Seam showed sales on 8,319 bales on March 10, averaging 61.94 cents/lb. ICE certified cotton stocks were down 533 bales on March 10 via decertification, with the certified stocks level at 121,453 bales. The Adjusted World Price was trimmed by 40 points last Thursday to 51.44 cents/lb. 

May 26 Cotton  closed at 65.17, down 13 points, currently up 40 points

Jul 26 Cotton  closed at 67.08, down 9 points, currently up 40 points

Oct 26 Cotton  closed at 68.88, down 11 points, currently up 39 points


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
CTN26 67.41 +0.33 +0.49%
Cotton #2
CTK26 65.44 +0.27 +0.41%
Cotton #2
CTZ24 71.40s -0.99 -1.37%
Cotton #2

Most Popular News

Words options trading written on a book by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 1
How to Create a 24% Synthetic Dividend on Intel (INTC) Stock Using Options
Silver bars stacked by Walter Freudling via Pixabay 2
History Tells Us That Silver Prices Could Plunge Much, Much Farther Despite U.S.-Iran Conflict
Trader at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 3
S&P Futures Waver as Middle East Conflict Uncertainty Persists, U.S. Inflation Data in Focus
The sign for Marvell Technology out front of a corporate office by Valeriya Zankovych via Shutterstock 4
Marvell Technology's Strong Outlook Provokes Huge Unusual Options Trading
Inside NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
Stocks Mixed as IEA Announces Historic Oil Reserve Release
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot