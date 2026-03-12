Barchart.com
Hogs Look to Thursday Trade

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Veterinarian standing next to a pig pen by dusanpetkovic via iStock
Lean hog futures were weaker on Wednesday, with losses of 87 cent to $1.40. Open interest saw some longs liquidating, down 2,146 contracts. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.89 on Wednesday afternoon, up 12 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another dime higher on March 5 at $90.97.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Wednesday PM report was down 69 cents at $98.41 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated Wednesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 496,000 head, taking the weekly total to 1.476 million head. That is 23,000 head above last week and 13,613 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.200, down $0.875,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.050, down $1.300

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $109.250, down $1.400,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.050s -1.300 -1.28%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 95.200s -0.875 -0.91%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 109.250s -1.400 -1.27%
Lean Hogs

