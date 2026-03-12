1 Trump-Linked Drone Stock to Buy Now Amid Middle East Conflict

The Middle East conflict has turned drones into a constant presence in daily headlines, not just military briefings. Iran has fired off waves of drones and missiles across the region, striking targets in Israel and the Gulf countries and forcing defenses to adapt in real time.

Oil routes, airspace, and critical infrastructure now sit under the shadow of inexpensive unmanned systems that can be launched in large numbers and are challenging to stop. That kind of pressure naturally pushes more attention toward companies trying to build homegrown drone capacity for the United States and its allies.

One of the more unusual names caught in this shift is Aureus Greenway Holdings (AGH), a small Florida golf course company that now plans to reinvent itself through a merger with drone maker Powerus . This deal would turn AGH into a Trump‑linked drone and defense platform rather than a simple real estate story. The key question now is whether this newly configured company can move from a headline story to a durable military drone trade that still has room to run. Let’s find out.

AGH Valuation Stretch Powered by Cash

Aureus Greenway Holdings is a Florida‑based company that owns golf properties and is pivoting toward drones through its pending merger with Powerus, carrying an equity value of about $82.5 million.

AGH trades at $4.54 as of March 11, up 48% year-to-date (YTD) and 555% over the past 52 weeks.

This price leaves the stock valued at 27.33x trailing sales against a sector median of 0.91x, while its 2.11x price‑to‑book multiple sits roughly in line with the sector’s 2.10x.

The company's latest reported numbers for the period ended in September 2025 showed sales of about $0.34 million, down 43.33% from the prior year, which shows how small the legacy golf business remains. It also revealed a net loss of roughly $2.53 million, which represented a steep 772.42% deterioration in net income and confirms that the pre‑merger entity is still in investment and transition mode.

The cash‑flow picture echoed that pressure, with operating cash flow running at approximately -$1.5 million and falling 341.18% year over year as spending stepped up into the strategic pivot. That shift did not come without a financial cushion. AGH reported a surge in net cash flow to about $28.95 million, a 303.77% improvement, reflecting capital infusions.

Trump-Linked Deal Building a Drone Powerhouse

Aureus Greenway has already signed a definitive agreement to merge with Autonomous Power Corporation, known as Powerus, a drone company founded by former U.S. Army Special Operations veterans that builds autonomous systems for high‑risk military and commercial environments.

This deal will see Powerus combine with a newly formed AGH subsidiary, with Powerus as the surviving entity and the listed company adopting the Powerus Corporation name and targeting a Nasdaq ticker change to “PUSA” once the transaction closes, expected in summer 2026, subject to regulatory approvals and an effective Form S‑4.

The combined company has attracted notable investors , including American Venture Partners, Eric Trump, and Donald Trump Jr. It has also secured a strategic $50 million commitment from the Korea Climate & Governance Improvement Fund to buy common stock by early April 2026, along with an additional $50 million strategic investment from U.S. drone manufacturer Unusual Machines (UMAC).

Moreover, AGH has lined up a separate private placement of about 3,009,667 shares at $3.00 per share, expected to raise roughly $9 million in gross proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

AGH’s Analyst Sentiment in the Dark

AGH sits firmly in “show me” territory right now, and that starts with the Street’s coverage. There are no formal earnings estimates available for AGH, so investors do not have the usual EPS or revenue forecasts that help frame near‑term expectations around the Powerus merger and the shift from golf assets to drones.

This absence extends to ratings as well, as analyst ratings are not available for AGH, which means there is no published consensus of “Buy,” “Hold,” or “Sell” calls that typically anchors sentiment around a volatile transformation story. It also means there is no Street‑derived target price or clean upside percentage to plug into a model, leaving investors to do more of their own work on valuation, contract potential, and execution risk.

Conclusion

In the end, AGH is a tiny loss-making company trying to reinvent itself as a Trump-linked drone pure play in the middle of a real shooting conflict. The upside case is a successful Powerus merger, fresh capital funneled into real U.S. drone capacity, and at least a sliver of contract traction. That could justify today’s rich sales multiple and push the stock higher. The risk is that execution lags the story and the trade cools.

Presently, it still leans toward more volatility with a mild upward bias if the team hits its early milestones and the Middle East backdrop keeps drones front and center.