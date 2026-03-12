Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is a Pennsylvania-based transportation technology company that provides equipment, systems, and digital solutions for the global rail industry. Valued at a market cap of $42.1 billion, the company develops products and services used in freight rail, passenger transit, and mining locomotives.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WAB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold. Wabtec is a major global supplier of locomotives, rail components, and digital rail technologies, helping freight and passenger rail networks operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

The railroad company has dipped 7.6% from its 52-week high of $266.27, reached on Feb. 25. Moreover, shares of WAB have surged 13% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.7% fall during the same period.

Over the past six months, shares of WAB have gained 28%, underperforming NASX’s 3.1% rise. Moreover, WAB has gained 39.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 30.3% uptick over the same time period.

To confirm its bearish trend, WAB has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late September, with minor fluctuations.

WAB has outpaced the broader market over the past year largely due to strong financial performance and robust demand across the global rail industry. The company has delivered solid revenue and earnings growth, supported by higher locomotive deliveries, strong demand for rail equipment and modernization solutions, and improving margins. Additionally, Wabtec’s expanding multiyear order backlog has provided investors with greater visibility into future revenue streams, while operational efficiencies and continued investment in digital rail technologies have further strengthened market confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

WAB has considerably outperformed its rival, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), which gained 4.8% over the past 52 weeks and 7.8% over the past six months.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $282.25 suggests a 14.7% premium to its current price levels.