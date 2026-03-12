Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp logo and website-by Wirestock Creators via Shutterstock

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is a Pennsylvania-based transportation technology company that provides equipment, systems, and digital solutions for the global rail industry. Valued at a market cap of $42.1 billion, the company develops products and services used in freight rail, passenger transit, and mining locomotives.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and WAB fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold. Wabtec is a major global supplier of locomotives, rail components, and digital rail technologies, helping freight and passenger rail networks operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably.

The railroad company has dipped 7.6% from its 52-week high of $266.27, reached on Feb. 25. Moreover, shares of WAB have surged 13% over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3.7% fall during the same period.

www.barchart.com

Over the past six months, shares of WAB have gained 28%, underperforming NASX’s 3.1% rise. Moreover, WAB has gained 39.8% over the past 52 weeks, compared to NASX’s 30.3% uptick over the same time period. 

To confirm its bearish trend, WAB has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since late September, with minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

WAB has outpaced the broader market over the past year largely due to strong financial performance and robust demand across the global rail industry. The company has delivered solid revenue and earnings growth, supported by higher locomotive deliveries, strong demand for rail equipment and modernization solutions, and improving margins. Additionally, Wabtec’s expanding multiyear order backlog has provided investors with greater visibility into future revenue streams, while operational efficiencies and continued investment in digital rail technologies have further strengthened market confidence in the company’s long-term growth prospects.

WAB has considerably outperformed its rival, Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN), which gained 4.8% over the past 52 weeks and 7.8% over the past six months. 

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 13 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $282.25 suggests a 14.7% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TRN 30.80 -0.74 -2.35%
Trinity Industries
$NASX 22,716.13 +19.03 +0.08%
Nasdaq Composite
WAB 245.97 -0.78 -0.32%
Wabtec Corp

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 2
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 3
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot