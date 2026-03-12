Barchart.com
Is Edison International Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - Columnist

Edison International logo magnified-by Casimiro PT via Shutterstock
Valued at a market cap of $27.4 billion, Edison International (EIX) is an electric utility holding company that generates and delivers electricity to millions of customers across California. Headquartered in Rosemead, the company operates primarily through its largest subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), one of the largest electric utilities in the United States.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and EIX fits the label perfectly. It is considered one of the largest regulated utilities in the United States, playing a critical role in delivering electricity to one of the world’s largest economies. Its performance is often influenced by energy demand, regulatory decisions, infrastructure investments, and wildfire liability risks in California.

This utility company has dipped 5.3% below its 52-week high of $75.50, reached recently on Feb. 24. Shares of EIX have gained 23.5% over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI) 2.6% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Over the EIX has surged 27.6% over the past 52 weeks, outpacing the DOWI’s 14.4% uptick over the same time frame. Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of EIX are up 19.2%, compared to DOWI’s 1.3% drop. 

To confirm its bullish trend, EIX has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early November 2025. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 18, Edison released its solid fiscal 2025 Q4 earnings, driven by improved profitability and higher revenues at its utility subsidiary, Southern California Edison. The company posted an adjusted core earnings of $1.86 per share, up 77.1% year over year. Its revenue also climbed 30.9% to $5.21 billion, reflecting higher authorized revenues and benefits from wildfire settlement cost recoveries. Investors responded enthusiastically to the upbeat performance, sending EIX shares up 4.3% in the following trading session.

EIX has also surpassed its top industry rival, PG&E Corporation (PCG), which surged 12% over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $72.71 suggests a 1.6% premium to its current price levels. 


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
EIX 71.53 +0.45 +0.63%
Edison International
PCG 18.14 -0.08 -0.44%
Pacific Gas & Electric Company
$DOWI 47,417.27 -289.24 -0.61%
Dow Jones Industrial Average

