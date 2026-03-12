Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier to get Screeners that run automatically with the results emailed to you! FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Deckers Outdoor Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Aanchal Sugandh - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Deckers Outdoor Corp_ phone by- Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Goleta, California, Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) is a global lifestyle brand owner that designs and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for both everyday wear and performance-driven activities. Its brand portfolio carries strong consumer recognition and includes UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU.

With a market cap of nearly $14.9 billion, the company occupies the “large-cap” territory, a league reserved for businesses valued above $10 billion. The scale allows Deckers to distribute its products worldwide through a balanced network that includes retail partners, third-party distributors, company-operated stores, and fast-growing e-commerce channels.

The stock is currently trading approximately 23% below its 52-week high of $133.43 reached in May 2025. In the near term, however, the picture shows a different shade of momentum. Shares have climbed 1.3% over the past three months while the Nasdaq Composite ($NASXdeclined 3.7% during the same stretch. 

www.barchart.com

Zooming out reveals a tougher longer-term trend. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fallen 14.8%, trailing the Nasdaq’s robust 30.3% gain. So far in 2026, the gap has narrowed, with Deckers only marginally down year-to-date (YTD), while the index plunged about 2.3%.

Technical signals echo the cooling momentum. The stock briefly traded above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages in February. However, the rally proved short-lived. Shares now trade below the 50-day moving average of $108.97 and the 200-day moving average of $103.68.

www.barchart.com

Operational performance, however, continues to tell a more encouraging story. On Jan. 29, the company released its Q3 fiscal 2026 financial results, wherein revenue increased 7.1% year over year to $1.96 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $1.87 billion. Meanwhile, EPS climbed 11% to $3.33 from the year-ago level and cleared Wall Street’s estimate of $2.76.

The market welcomed the earnings beat with a strong reaction. Shares gained 2.3% on the day of the announcement and then surged another 19.5% in the following trading session, signaling that the company’s brand engine still fires on all cylinders. 

Management’s forward outlook reinforces the optimism. For the full fiscal year 2026, they expect net sales to land between $5.400 billion and $5.425 billion. Diluted EPS is estimated to reach a range of $6.80 to $6.85, suggesting steady operational strength even as the stock navigates volatility.

Relative performance adds another layer to the picture. Deckers’ rival, Crocs, Inc. (CROX) has struggled even more sharply, with its shares plunging 18.2% over the past 52 weeks and declining 6% YTD. Against that backdrop, Deckers’ pullback appears less like a structural breakdown and more like a period of consolidation after a strong run. 

Wall Street largely shares the measured optimism. Among 26 analysts covering the stock, the overall rating stands at “Moderate Buy.” Its average price target of $127.16 signals 23.8% upside potential from current levels, suggesting analysts view the recent weakness as a temporary detour rather than a lasting shift in the company’s trajectory.


On the date of publication, Aanchal Sugandh did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,716.13 +19.03 +0.08%
Nasdaq Composite
DECK 102.72 -2.54 -2.41%
Deckers Outdoor Corp
CROX 80.40 -2.51 -3.03%
Crocs Inc

Most Popular News

Nuclear Power Plant by Montypeter via Shuttershock 1
Dear Oklo Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 17
American flag on NY Stock Exchange by Chameleonseye via iStock 2
Stock Index Futures Turn Lower as Bond Yields Climb
Satellite view of the Middle East and the Strait of Hormuz with Iran highlighted_ Image by FoxPictures via Shutterstock_ 3
2 Energy Stocks to Watch as Strait of Hormuz Risk Spikes Oil Volatility
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 4
Super Micro Stock Plunges 49%: Buy the Dip or Stay Away?
Micron Technology Inc_logo and website-by Mojahid Mottakin via Shutterstock 5
Should You Buy Micron Stock Before March 18? Citi Analysts Say Yes.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot