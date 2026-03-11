As Archer Aviation Joins a DoT Pilot Program, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold ACHR Stock?

The race to reshape urban transportation is gathering speed, and Archer Aviation (ACHR) has positioned itself near the front of that movement. The company is building electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft designed to reshape short-distance transportation, precisely at a moment when cities face mounting congestion and rising pressure to adopt cleaner mobility solutions.

Investors received a reminder of that potential on March 9, when the stock climbed 4.2% . The move followed Archer’s announcement that the U.S. Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration selected several pilot projects involving the company as part of the White House’s eVTOL Integration Pilot Program (eIPP).

Through the initiative, Archer will collaborate with transportation authorities in Texas, Florida, and the New York–New Jersey region to help test and prepare for future air-taxi services. The three-year effort is designed to evaluate how advanced air mobility systems and eVTOL aircraft could operate in real-world urban environments.

Officials expect the trials to help cities build the infrastructure needed for aerial transport networks while providing regulators with critical operational data within the strict safety standards that govern modern aviation. Against that backdrop, Archer Aviation has moved further into the spotlight, prompting investors to consider whether its ambitious urban air mobility vision can ultimately translate into lasting market value.

About Archer Aviation Stock

San Jose, California-based Archer Aviation develops electric aircraft intended to transform short-distance urban transportation. Carrying a market cap of roughly $4.1 billion , the company’s core strategy revolves around eVTOL technology built for urban air taxi networks and advanced mobility systems. In addition, ACHR management explores defense-related aviation services and specialized aerospace applications.

However, market performance tells a more cautious story. Over the past 52 weeks, Archer Aviation’s shares have declined 6.79% . Momentum weakened further in the near term, with the stock sliding 25.84% during the past three months.

From a valuation perspective, investors continue to place a significant premium on the company’s long-term potential. ACHR stock currently trades at approximately 314.83 times sales, a valuation that stands well above many aerospace and transportation peers.

A Closer Look at Archer Aviation’s Q4 Earnings

Archer Aviation reported its Q4 fiscal year 2025 results on March 2, offering investors a detailed view of where the company stands in its development cycle. Revenue for the quarter came in at $0.3 million, falling short of analyst expectations of $1.40 million.

While the top line figure remained modest, it reflects the company’s current stage as it continues investing heavily in aircraft development and certification rather than large-scale commercial operations.

Loss per share narrowed 40.9% from the year-ago level to $0.26. Even so, the result came in below analyst expectations, which had projected a narrower loss of $0.17 per share. Net loss also improved compared with the previous year, narrowing 4.6% to $188.9 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter stood at a loss of $137.9 million. Importantly, the figure landed within management’s guidance range of $110 million to $140 million . Looking ahead, Archer Aviation expects Q1 fiscal year 2026 adjusted EBITDA losses between $160 million and $180 million as investment continues.

Liquidity remains a clear strength. Archer ended fiscal year 2025 with $1.96 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments. The figure represents an increase of $1.13 billion from fiscal year 2024 and marks the highest quarter-ending liquidity level in the company’s history, providing a strong financial runway to support ongoing aircraft development.

Wall Street expects near-term losses to remain elevated as development spending continues. Analysts project Q1 fiscal year 2026 loss per share to widen 117.7% year-over-year (YOY) to $0.37. For the full fiscal year 2026, the loss per share is expected to expand 52.5% to $1.51, before narrowing 9.3% to $1.37 in the following fiscal year.

What Do Analysts Expect for Archer Aviation Stock?

Following the fourth-quarter results, Needham & Company lowered its price target on ACHR stock to $9 from $10 while maintaining a “Buy” rating. The firm still sees several constructive scenarios developing through fiscal 2026.

Analysts also view upcoming transition flights and participation in the government-backed eVTOL Integration Pilot Program as possible catalysts. These developments could gradually strengthen investor sentiment even as the company works through the operational challenges typical of early-stage aviation platforms.

Overall, Archer Aviation currently carries a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating on Wall Street. Of the 10 analysts covering the stock, four recommend a “Strong Buy,” two maintain a “Moderate Buy” rating, while four call for a “Hold.”