Is Delta Air Lines Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

Delta Air Lines, Inc_ billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock
Delta Air Lines, Inc_ billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock

Atlanta, Georgia-based Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) is a leading airline company that provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. Valued at a market cap of $38.7 billion, the company also offers airline maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and DAL fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the airlines industry. The company is focusing on fleet modernization, highlighted by recent orders for widebody aircraft to expand its international and high-yield capacity.

This airline company has slipped 22.4% from its 52-week high of $76.39, reached on Feb. 11. Shares of DAL have declined 15.2% over the past three months, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX4.1% drop during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of DAL are down 14.6%, compared to NASX’s 2.3% fall. In the longer term, DAL has gained 17.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind NASX’s 29.9% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bearish trend, DAL has started trading below its 200-day moving average from early March and has remained below its 50-day moving average since mid-February, with slight fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com 

On Mar. 5, CEO Ed Bastian announced a series of leadership changes aimed at advancing DAL’s vision of becoming the world’s leading airline for the next generation of customers and employees. Peter Carter was promoted to President, while Dan Janki was appointed Chief Operating Officer following the retirement of John Laughter, the longtime Chief of Operations and President of Delta TechOps, effective April 30. Additionally, Erik Snell was named Chief Financial Officer and Ranjan Goswami was appointed Chief Marketing and Product Officer. 

DAL has outperformed its rival, American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL), which declined 11.1% over the past 52 weeks and 27.5% on a YTD basis. 

Despite DAL’s recent underperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 24 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $82.44 suggests a 39.1% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

