Hogs Look to Wednesday After Tuesday Rally

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

Lean hog futures closed the Tuesday session with contracts 75 cents to $1.25 higher. Open interest was up 2,208 contracts on Tuesday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $92.77 on Tuesday afternoon, up 82 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was another 13 cents higher on March 5 at $90.87.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down $2.22 at $99.10 per cwt. The rib primal was the only reported higher. USDA estimated Tuesday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 495,000 head, taking the weekly total to 980,000 head. That is 21,000 head above last week and 6,039 head above the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $96.075, up $1.250,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $101.350, up $0.975

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $110.650, up $0.750,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 101.350s +0.975 +0.97%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 96.075s +1.250 +1.32%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 110.650s +0.750 +0.68%
Lean Hogs

