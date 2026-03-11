1 Trade to Make Now as the Australian Dollar Hits a New Contract High

June Australian dollar (A6M26) futures present a buying opportunity on more price strength.

See on the daily bar chart for the June Australian dollar futures that prices are trending up and have just hit a contract high. The trend is the bulls’ friend and they have the solid near-term technical advantage.

Fundamentally, Australia’s good trading relationship with the U.S. and Australia’s strong, raw-commodity-export-driven economy is also bullish for the Aussie currency.

A move in the June Australian dollar futures prices above chart resistance at the contract high of .7177 would become a buying opportunity. The upside price objective would be .7550, or above. Technical support, for which to place a protective sell stop just below, is located at .7000.

IMPORTANT NOTE: I am not a futures broker and do not manage any trading accounts other than my own personal account. It is my goal to point out to you potential trading opportunities. However, it is up to you to: (1) decide when and if you want to initiate any trades and (2) determine the size of any trades you may initiate. Any trades I discuss are hypothetical in nature.

Here is what the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has said about futures trading (and I agree 100%):