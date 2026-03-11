Is Verisk Analytics Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

With a market cap of $31.3 billion, Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) is a data analytics and technology company that provides risk assessment, decision-support solutions, and industry data primarily for the insurance, energy, and financial services sectors. Headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, the company helps businesses analyze large datasets to evaluate risk, improve operational efficiency, and make more informed strategic decisions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and VRSK perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the consulting services industry.

Despite its notable strength, VRSK slipped 37.2% from its 52-week high of $322.92, achieved on Jun. 5. Over the past three months, VRSK stock has declined 5.5%, compared to the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 4.1% fall during the same period.

Shares of VRSK fell 22.9% on a six-month basis and dipped 32% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming NASX’s six-month gains of 3.7% and 29.9% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, VRSK has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early July last year.

On Feb. 23, Verisk Analytics announced that it had entered into accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements worth $1.5 billion with HSBC Bank USA and Wells Fargo Bank to buy back its common stock. The transactions will begin with an initial delivery of about 7 million shares, while the final number of shares repurchased will depend on the stock’s volume-weighted average price during the calculation period. The agreements are expected to be completed by the third quarter of fiscal 2026, and after the program, about $1 billion will remain available under Verisk’s existing share repurchase authorization. VRSK shares jumped 5.3% in the next trading session.

In the competitive arena of consulting services, Equifax Inc. (EFX) has taken the lead over VRSK, with a 20.2% decline over the past six months and a 21.6% loss over the past 52 weeks.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $233.47 suggests a potential upside of 15.2% from current price levels.