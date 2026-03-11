How Is GE HealthCare Technologies’ Stock Performance Compared to Other Health Tech Stocks?

Chicago, Illinois-based GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is a prominent medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics, and digital healthcare solutions company. Valued at $34.5 billion by market cap, the company offers imaging, ultrasound, maternal, ventilator, and patient monitoring equipment, as well as performance management, cybersecurity, technical training, site planning, integrated asset optimization, and clinical network solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and GEHC perfectly fits that description. Its core competencies lie in its leadership in advanced medical imaging technologies, including MRI, CT, ultrasound, and X-ray systems, which support accurate diagnostics across multiple clinical areas. The company also excels in integrating medical hardware with AI-driven software, digital health platforms, and data analytics to improve clinical workflows and decision-making. Additionally, GE HealthCare has strong capabilities in pharmaceutical diagnostics through its production of contrast agents and radiopharmaceuticals used in imaging procedures.

Despite its notable strength, GEHC has fallen 19% from its 52-week high of $89.77, achieved on Jan. 8. Over the past three months, GEHC stock has declined 13.9%, underperforming the Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF’s (HTEC) 5.9% gains during the same time frame.

In the longer term, shares of GEHC plunged 4.3% over the past six months, underperforming HTEC’s 10.7% gains over the same period. Moreover, the stock dipped 14.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming HTEC’s 19.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, GEHC has slipped below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since the start of this month.

On Feb. 12, GE HealthCare announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.035 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2026. The dividend is scheduled to be paid on May 15, 2026, to shareholders who are on record as of April 3, 2026. This announcement reflects the company’s continued commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining financial stability. Following the news, investor sentiment improved, and GEHC shares rose 2.2% in the subsequent trading session, indicating a positive market response to the dividend declaration and confidence in the company’s financial outlook.

In the competitive arena of health tech, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has taken the lead over GEHC, showing resilience with a 8.2% uptick over the past 52 weeks and 2.4% gains over the past six months.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on GEHC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 20 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $93.65 suggests a potential upside of 28.8% from current price levels.