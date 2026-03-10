Is L3Harris Technologies Stock Outperforming the Dow?

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. ( LHX ) is an aerospace and defense technology company that provides advanced communications systems, electronic warfare solutions, sensors, space and airborne systems, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance technologies for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company has become one of the largest defense contractors in the United States. L3Harris has a market cap of roughly $68.1 billion .

Companies with a market cap above $10 billion are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and L3Harris Technologies clearly falls into this category. L3Harris develops and delivers advanced defense and commercial technologies spanning space, air, land, sea, and cyber domains, supporting critical missions for customers around the world.

LHX is currently trading just 4.5% down from its 52-week high of $379.23 touched on Mar. 2. The stock has observed a 26.6% surge over the past three months, outperforming the Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) slight decline over the same time frame.

Moreover, LHX has gained 24.1% on a YTD basis and 67.2% over the past 52 weeks compared to DOWI’s marginal slump in 2026 and 14.3% returns over the past year.

To confirm the overall bullish trend, LHX has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since mid-May 2025, except for some occasional fluctuations.

L3Harris Technologies stock has been rising in 2026 largely due to strong demand for defense systems. Shares of L3Harris Technologies have benefited from rising geopolitical tensions, including the ongoing Iran conflict, which has heightened expectations for increased defense spending and demand for missile and surveillance systems.

In addition, a $1 billion U.S. government investment in its missile business and plans to spin off a Missile Solutions unit have boosted expectations for future growth.

L3Harris stock has outpaced its peer General Dynamics Corporation’s ( GD ) 6.4% gains on a YTD basis and 31.7% returns over the past year.