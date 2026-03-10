Should You Buy PAYP Stock After the PayPay IPO?

Seldom would anyone argue that now is not the time for a company to go public. Considering what is going on around the world, an IPO should be the last thing on any market participant's radar. Yet, with a backer like SoftBank (SFTBY) in its corner, payments system operator PayPay (PAYP) can breathe a bit easier.

Seeking a valuation of about $13.4 billion, the Tokyo-based company is looking to raise about a billion dollars for its American listing. Founded in 2018 as a joint venture between SoftBank and Yahoo Japan, PayPay has built a registered user base of about 72 million.

So, amid all the chaos, is PayPay a “yea” or a "nay"? Let's find out.

Growth Backed By Strong Financials

PayPay's growing prominence in Japan's payments market has been accompanied by a steadily growing and robust set of numbers.

While total revenues have grown to 299.1 million yen in fiscal 2025 from 201.2 million yen in 2023, the company has turned a loss of 58.7 yen per share to a profit of 65.8 yen per share in the same period. Notably, this has come along with a rise in the number of users and the amount transacted from its platform. Monthly transacting users have increased from 30.3 million in 2023 to 37.2 million in 2025, with the number of transactions soaring from 5.1374 billion to 7.8066 billion in the last three years.

Impressively, in a short span of two years, PayPay has built a deposits and loans balance of 1.841 trillion yen and 926.9 billion yen, respectively, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. This is noteworthy in an environment in Japan where still low interest rates make attracting deposits a tough proposition. Gross merchandise value has also been on the rise, from 10.47 trillion yen in 2023 to 15.68 trillion yen for the year ended March 31, 2025. This has somewhat negated the company's static take rate of around 1.61%.

Also, the company turned to generate cash flows from its operations by the end of fiscal 2025, turning a negative flow of 194.7 million yen to an inflow of 155.85 million yen by 2025.

And the trends seem to have held up in 2025. Total revenues are up 26.3% from the previous year to 278.5 million yen, while earnings have jumped to 159.8 yen per share from just 48.2 yen per share in the year-ago period. Deposits and loans to customers are also up to 2.98 trillion yen and 2.33 trillion yen.

Meanwhile, net cash flow from operating activities for the nine months ended Dec. 31, 2025, stood at 465.8 million yen compared to 302 million yen in the prior year. GMV, in the same period, has gone up by 23.6% to 14.29 trillion yen.

Lastly, PayPay had 40 million users and had transacted 6.88 billion transactions as of the end of 2025, up from 36.2 million and 5.81 billion in the prior year.

Value Proposition and Growth Plans

Moving on from the numbers, PayPay's growth has been due to a number of contributing factors.

PayPay experienced explosive growth due to a perfect storm of corporate backing and extreme user convenience. SoftBank and Yahoo Japan provided massive initial capital to fund aggressive rebate campaigns that practically forced consumer adoption. Simultaneously, the underlying technology removed friction. Merchants only needed a printed QR code instead of expensive point-of-sale terminals. This brilliant simplicity drove unparalleled merchant acquisition across Japan, even in rural stores. The sheer ubiquity of acceptance created a network effect where consumers felt compelled to join, turning a notoriously cash-reliant society into digital payment adopters incredibly fast.

Notably, the primary differentiator separating PayPay from domestic rivals is the unmatched structural advantage of the SoftBank ecosystem. When competitors struggled with standalone applications, PayPay leveraged mobile subscribers and web traffic to build an immediate captive audience. The company also deployed an enormous physical sales force to manually onboard independent retailers nationwide. This ground-level strategy built an incredible moat of local merchant acceptance. Thus, when rivals relied mostly on digital marketing, PayPay physically integrated itself into the daily local commerce fabric and made its platform indispensable to Japanese consumers.

Moreover, future expansion heavily hinges on transforming from a mere payment gateway into a comprehensive financial super app. Management is aggressively cross-selling lucrative services like investments and lending to its massive existing user base. Artificial intelligence sits at the core of this monetization strategy. The company uses machine learning to analyze vast transaction data sets. This builds highly accurate proprietary credit scores for users lacking traditional histories. AI also drives personalized marketing within the application. It delivers targeted merchant promotions that maximize user engagement and significantly boost the overall lifetime value of each customer.

However, the domestic digital wallet market is also approaching saturation. Future user acquisition will become exceptionally expensive. Untangling heavy operational reliance on the parent ecosystem poses a significant structural challenge as it matures as a public entity.

Final Take

PayPay is doing most of the things right. Its tech capabilities are in place, while it is also leveraging a physical workforce to increase adoption. All this is not coming at the altar of the company's financials, which are improving and in a healthy state. However, it should be mindful of competition and increase its value proposition further to become an all-encompassing financial app in the mold of, say, Alibaba (BABA) in China.