Is IQVIA Holdings Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Durham, North Carolina-based IQVIA Holdings Inc. (IQV) provides healthcare research services. Valued at $30.3 billion by market cap, the company offers analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry which helps them in the clinical development and commercialization of medical treatments that improve healthcare outcomes for patients.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and IQV perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the diagnostics & research industry. With strong revenue growth and a global presence in over 100 countries, IQVIA's expertise and scale provide a competitive edge that is hard to replicate.

Despite its notable strength, IQV slipped 27.7% from its 52-week high of $247.05, achieved on Jan. 9. Over the past three months, IQV stock dipped 18.1%, underperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3.7% losses during the same time frame.

Shares of IQV declined 20.8% on a YTD basis and fell 6.8% over the past 52 weeks, considerably underperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.4% and 24.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bearish trend, IQV has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, with minor fluctuations.

IQVIA's underperformance was driven by margin compression and concerns about sustainability of gains. Additionally, acquisitions expanded capabilities, but operating margin declined due to pass-through revenue growth and product mix changes.

On Feb. 5, IQV shares tumbled 10.7% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.42 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $3.40. The company’s revenue was $4.4 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $4.2 billion. IQV expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $12.55 to $12.85, and revenue in the range of $17.2 billion to $17.4 billion.

In the competitive arena of diagnostics & research, Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) has taken the lead over IQV, showing resilience with a 14.3% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 7.9% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on IQV’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 23 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $233.71 suggests a potential upside of 30.9% from current price levels.