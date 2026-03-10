How Is MSCI's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Service Stocks?

With a market cap of $41.8 billion , MSCI Inc. ( MSCI ) is a global provider of research-based data, analytics, and indexes that support investment decision-making across financial markets. The company offers products and services across several segments, including Index, Analytics, Sustainability and Climate, and Private Assets, helping investors with benchmarking, risk management, portfolio construction, and ESG analysis.

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and MSCI fits this criterion perfectly. MSCI serves institutional investors worldwide with technology-driven insights and investment tools.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 9.9% from its 52-week high of $626.28 . MSCI’s shares have risen 5.1% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s ( XLF ) 5.5% drop over the same time frame.

MSCI stock has decreased 1.6% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLF’s 8.1% dip. However, in the longer term, shares of MSCI have soared marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLF’s 2.5% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February.

Shares of MSCI rose 5.7% on Jan. 28 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results , with revenue increasing 10.6% year-over-year to $822.5 million and adjusted EPS rising 11.5% to $4.66, both indicating solid growth in its core business. Growth was driven by 20.7% higher asset-based fees and 7.5% growth in recurring subscription revenue, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 13.2% to $512 million with margins expanding to 62.2%. Strong capital returns and demand for MSCI-linked products also supported investor sentiment.

In comparison, MSCI stock has outperformed its rival, S&P Global Inc. ( SPGI ). SPGI stock has decreased 10.4% over the past 52 weeks and 14.8% on a YTD basis.