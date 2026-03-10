Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is MSCI's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Service Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
MSCI Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
MSCI Inc phone and site-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $41.8 billion, MSCI Inc. (MSCI) is a global provider of research-based data, analytics, and indexes that support investment decision-making across financial markets. The company offers products and services across several segments, including Index, Analytics, Sustainability and Climate, and Private Assets, helping investors with benchmarking, risk management, portfolio construction, and ESG analysis. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and MSCI fits this criterion perfectly. MSCI serves institutional investors worldwide with technology-driven insights and investment tools.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 9.9% from its 52-week high of $626.28. MSCI’s shares have risen 5.1% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 5.5% drop over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

MSCI stock has decreased 1.6% on a YTD basis, a less pronounced decline than XLF’s 8.1% dip. However, in the longer term, shares of MSCI have soared marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind XLF’s 2.5% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of MSCI rose 5.7% on Jan. 28 after the company reported strong Q4 2025 results, with revenue increasing 10.6% year-over-year to $822.5 million and adjusted EPS rising 11.5% to $4.66, both indicating solid growth in its core business. Growth was driven by 20.7% higher asset-based fees and 7.5% growth in recurring subscription revenue, while adjusted EBITDA climbed 13.2% to $512 million with margins expanding to 62.2%. Strong capital returns and demand for MSCI-linked products also supported investor sentiment.

In comparison, MSCI stock has outperformed its rival, S&P Global Inc. (SPGI). SPGI stock has decreased 10.4% over the past 52 weeks and 14.8% on a YTD basis. 

Despite the stock’s outperformance relative to its peers, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on MSCI. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 20 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $674.44 is a premium of 19.5% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 50.33 -0.24 -0.47%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
MSCI 564.41 -4.83 -0.85%
MSCI Inc
SPGI 445.28 -7.08 -1.57%
S&P Global Inc

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 4
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot