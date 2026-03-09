Barchart.com
How Is PG&E Corporation's Stock Performance Compared to Other Utility Stocks?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

PG&E Corp_ power lines-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock
PG&E Corp_ power lines-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $40 billion, PG&E Corporation (PCG) is an Oakland, California-based company that sells and delivers electricity and natural gas. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and PCG fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the utilities - regulated electric industry. The company has shifted towards aggressive grid modernization and climate resilience, specifically through its industry-leading "undergrounding" program and the integration of "Distributed Intelligence" to manage one of the nation's most complex renewable energy grids.

This utility company is currently trading 5.5% below its 52-week high of $19.16, reached on Mar. 2. Shares of PCG have rallied 20.8% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLU8.1% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of PCG are up 12.7%, compared to XLU’s 8.3% return. However, in the longer term, PCG has gained 13.4% over the past 52 weeks, trailing behind XLU’s 19.6% uptick over the same time frame. 

To confirm its recent bullish trend, PCG has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since early February. 

www.barchart.com 

Shares of PCG surged 2.7% on Feb. 12, after delivering its Q4 results. The company announced its fourth reduction in residential bundled electric rates over the past two years, while natural gas rates also declined. In addition, its core EPS of $0.36 increased 16.1% year over year, matching analysts’ expectations. The company further strengthened investor sentiment by raising its fiscal 2026 core EPS guidance to a range of $1.64 to $1.66.

PCG has outperformed its rival, Duke Energy Corporation (DUK), which gained 12.2% over the past 52 weeks and 11.7% on a YTD basis. 

Looking at PCG’s recent outperformance, analysts remain highly optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy” from the 17 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $22.32 suggests a 23% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

