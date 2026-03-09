How Is Prudential Financial's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. Valued at $33.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PRU definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the insurance - life industry. PRU’s strengths lie in its diversified business model, strategic positioning, and scale, enabling growth, resilience, and innovation. Its brand equity, built on trust and reliability, provides a competitive edge. Financial resilience, technological capabilities, and a strong talent culture further enhance its market position, allowing it to weather economic downturns and drive growth.

Despite its notable strength, PRU slipped 18.9% from its 52-week high of $119.76, achieved on Jan. 8. Over the past three months, PRU stock declined 13%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s (IAK) 1.8% gains during the same time frame.

Shares of PRU dipped 14% on a YTD basis and fell 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IAK’s YTD losses of 1.5% and marginal returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, PRU is trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock has started trading below its 50-day moving average since early February.

PRU’s underperformance is due to a voluntary 90-day sales suspension in Japan after employee misconduct, impacting 2026 earnings by $300 million to $350 million.

On Feb. 3, PRU shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.30 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $3.37. The company’s revenue was $14.5 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $13.7 billion.

In the competitive arena of insurance - life, MetLife, Inc. (MET) has taken the lead over PRU, showing resilience with a 9% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 12.6% downtick over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on PRU’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $112.43 suggests a potential upside of 15.8% from current price levels.