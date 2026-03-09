Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Join Barchart Premier and get daily trading ideas and historical data downloads. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Prudential Financial's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock
Prudential Financial Inc_ HQ building-by JHVEPhoto via iStock

Prudential Financial, Inc. (PRU), headquartered in Newark, New Jersey, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. Valued at $33.8 billion by market cap, the company offers a variety of products and services, including life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, pension, and retirement related services, as well as administration and asset management. 

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and PRU definitely fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the insurance - life industry. PRU’s strengths lie in its diversified business model, strategic positioning, and scale, enabling growth, resilience, and innovation. Its brand equity, built on trust and reliability, provides a competitive edge. Financial resilience, technological capabilities, and a strong talent culture further enhance its market position, allowing it to weather economic downturns and drive growth.

Despite its notable strength, PRU slipped 18.9% from its 52-week high of $119.76, achieved on Jan. 8. Over the past three months, PRU stock declined 13%, underperforming the iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s (IAK1.8% gains during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of PRU dipped 14% on a YTD basis and fell 11.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming IAK’s YTD losses of 1.5% and marginal returns over the same time frame.

To confirm the bearish trend, PRU is trading below its 200-day moving average since mid-January. The stock has started trading below its 50-day moving average since early February. 

www.barchart.com

PRU’s underperformance is due to a voluntary 90-day sales suspension in Japan after employee misconduct, impacting 2026 earnings by $300 million to $350 million. 

On Feb. 3, PRU shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $3.30 did not meet Wall Street expectations of $3.37. The company’s revenue was $14.5 billion, exceeding Wall Street forecasts of $13.7 billion.

In the competitive arena of insurance - life, MetLife, Inc. (MET) has taken the lead over PRU, showing resilience with a 9% loss on a YTD basis, but lagged behind the stock with a 12.6% downtick over the past 52 weeks. 

Wall Street analysts are cautious on PRU’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 18 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $112.43 suggests a potential upside of 15.8% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
PRU 94.53 -2.59 -2.67%
Prudential Financial Inc
IAK 131.52 -2.65 -1.98%
US Insurance Ishares ETF
MET 69.46 -2.37 -3.30%
Metlife Inc

Most Popular News

Blackrock Inc_ logo on building- by Tada Images via Shutterstock 1
‘When You See One Cockroach, There are Probably More’: Blackrock Forced to Halt Redemptions As $2 Trillion Private Lending Bubble Starts Showing Cracks
Chart with stocks and commodities by Pix1861 via Pixabay 2
The VIX Spikes as Investors Panic: 3 ETFs to Trade Market Fear Now
Flag of USA and Venezuela painted on a concrete wall with soldier's shadow_ Image by Tomas Ragina via Shutterstock_ 3
1 Little-Known Tech Stock That Wedbush Calls a Must-Own Amid Middle East Conflict
Amazon_com Inc_ storefront by- Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
The $200 Billion Question: Is Amazon Finally Ready to Pay a Dividend?
2d illustration of Cloud computing by Blackboard via Shutterstock 5
Analysts Say These Are the Top 3 Stocks to Buy Amid the U.S.-Israel War on Iran
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot