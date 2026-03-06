Apple Just Unveiled the New iPhone 17e. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold AAPL Stock Now?

In the first quarter of fiscal 2026, as CEO Tim Cook highlighted on the earnings call, Apple's (AAPL) installed base of active devices surpassed 2.5 billion. This is just another milestone in the company's journey, which has been characterized by innovation and brand-pull. With new product launches, sustained growth, and swelling cash flows, AAPL stock has been a value creator on a consistent basis. As the market gets competitive, the tech giant continues to find new ways to maintain growth.

Earlier this week, Apple unveiled two new products, an updated low-end iPhone (17e) and a refreshed iPad Air. The iPhone 17e includes Apple's MagSafe charging technology, Apple's 3-nanometer A19 processor, and a 48MP Fusion camera. With a starting price of $599, the device's features seem compelling for mass market.

Further, the iPad Air tablet is powered by an M4 processor and is available in 11-inch and 13-inch versions. The starting price for the 11-inch model is $599 while the 13-inch model has a base price of $799.

Besides these new models, Apple also announced a low-cost MacBook Neo this week. The 13-inch MacBook Neo weighs less than three pounds and will be powered by the A18 Pro processor, with a starting price of $599.

With the launch of three low-price products, Apple is targeting an even wider consumer base. As these products enter the market, sales volume is likely to accelerate, translating into healthy top-line growth. With AAPL stock remaining sideways for year-to-date (YTD), now seems like a good opportunity to accumulate.

About Apple Stock

Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple is a designer and manufacturer of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories. Apple has six software platforms — iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, visionOS, and tvOS — that provide experiences across Apple devices. The tech giant commands a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, backed by innovation-driven growth and a strong cash flow profile.

For fiscal 2025, Apple reported revenue of $416 billion with roughly 43% of revenue from the Americas. Further, Europe and China were the other big markets, contributing 26.7% and 15.5% of total revenue, respectively.

Amidst market volatility and some correction in technology stocks in the recent past, AAPL stock has trended higher by 7% in the last six months. This resilience is backed by strong earnings and an attractive pipeline of new launches.

Strong Fundamentals to Support Growth

As of December 2025, Apple reported a cash buffer of almost $145 billion. Further, operating cash flow for Q1 was $53.9 billion, implying an annualized OCF potential of roughly $216 billion. A strong balance sheet allows Apple to invest in product innovation. At the same time, Apple offers continued value creation through share repurchase and dividends.

Another point to note is that, as of fiscal 2025, Apple reported 85% of revenue from Americas, Europe, and China. Accordingly, there is ample headroom for growth in other emerging markets. With the company launching low-price models for iPhone, iPad, and MacBook, it’s likely that emerging market growth will accelerate.

JPMorgan analysts are also bullish on Apple’s AI companion devices, including smart glasses and wearables. It’s estimated that these devices could reach 50 million units by 2030 with a revenue potential of $25 billion. Therefore, with multiple growth drivers, AAPL stock appears attractive.

What Do Analysts Say About AAPL Stock?

Based on 42 analysts with coverage, AAPL stock is a consensus “Moderate Buy.” While 22 analysts assign a “Strong Buy” rating, three analysts have a “Moderate Buy" rating, 16 analysts have a “Hold,” and one analyst offers a “Strong Sell" rating.

Analysts have a mean price target of $296.05, implying about 15% potential upside from here. Further, the most bullish price target of $350 suggests that AAPL stock could rise as much as 36% from current levels.

In recent analyst coverage, Wedbush opined that Apple is among the 10 tech stocks to own amid geopolitical conflict, highlighting the firm's robust business model and “success with its consumer-driven product portfolio,” per Seeking Alpha.

Further, AAPL stock has low volatility with a 60-month beta of 1.1. In times of uncertainty, the stock provides protection from capital erosion. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 31.2 times adds to the attractiveness.