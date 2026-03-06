Barchart.com
How Is Bank of New York Mellon's Stock Performance Compared to Other Financial Service Stocks?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp location sign-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
With a market cap of $80.2 billion, The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) is a global financial services company that provides a wide range of banking, investment, and wealth management solutions to clients in the United States and internationally. The company serves institutions such as central banks, financial institutions, corporations, and high-net-worth individuals. 

Companies worth more than $10 billion are generally labeled as “large-cap” stocks and BNY Mellon fits this criterion perfectly. Its operations are organized into key segments including Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, and Investment and Wealth Management, offering services such as custody, asset management, trading, and financial advisory.

Shares of the New York-based company have declined 11.4% from its 52-week high of $128.76. BNY Mellon’s shares have risen marginally over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLF) 6.3% drop over the same time frame.

BK stock has decreased marginally on a YTD basis, exceeding XLF’s 8.1% dip. In the longer term, shares of BNY Mellon have surged 35.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLF’s 1.9% return over the same time frame.

Despite a few fluctuations, the stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year. 

Shares of BNY Mellon rose 1.9% on Jan. 13 after the company reported record 2025 net income of $5.3 billion on $20.1 billion in revenue and Q4 2025 revenue of $5.2 billion, up 7% year-over-year, with EPS of $2.02 (up 31%). The bank also raised its medium-term targets, increasing its pretax margin goal by 500 basis points to 38% and return on tangible common equity to 28%, supported by AI initiatives like the Eliza platform and digital-asset innovation.

BK stock has outperformed its rival, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). JPM stock has soared 16.8% over the past 52 weeks and decreased 10.6% on a YTD basis. 

Despite the stock’s strong performance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic on BK. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 19 analysts covering the stock, and the mean price target of $134.79 is a premium of 17.7% to current levels.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

