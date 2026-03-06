Is Ameriprise Financial Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. ( AMP ) is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The firm provides a broad range of services, including wealth management, asset management, financial planning, insurance, and retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients worldwide. Originally spun off from American Express in 2005, Ameriprise has grown into one of the largest financial planning and asset management firms, with a strong advisor network and extensive investment capabilities. The company has a market cap of around $43.9 billion .

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and Ameriprise fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size, influence, and dominance in the asset management industry.

Ameriprise stock touched its 52-week high of $550.18 on Feb. 4 and is currently trading 14.1% below that peak. AMP has declined marginally over the past three months, outpacing the Nasdaq Composite’s ( $NASX ) 3.5% slump during the same time frame.

However, the stock has delivered a muted performance with a decline of 3.6% on a YTD basis and 7.1% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 2.1% decline in 2026 but 22.6% returns over the past year.

To confirm the bearish trend, AMP is currently trading below the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial have declined due to weaker investor sentiment toward financial and wealth-management stocks despite the company’s solid fundamentals. The stock has lagged the broader market even as the firm reported strong results, such as Q4 2025 adjusted EPS of $10.83 and revenue of about $4.9 billion, up 16% and 10% year-over-year, respectively. However, concerns about market volatility and the impact of interest rates on investment activity have pressured the sector. Additionally, fears that artificial-intelligence tools could disrupt traditional advisory services have weighed on investor sentiment toward wealth-management firms.

Ameriprise has also underperformed its competitor, Raymond James Financial, Inc. ( RJF ), which has seen a 2.7% plunge on a YTD basis and 7.2% returns over the past year.