How Is Realty Income's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $60.4 billion, Realty Income Corporation (O) is engaged in the acquisition and management of freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net-lease agreements.
Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." O fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail REIT industry.
However, the stock currently trades 4.6% below its 52-week high of $67.93 recorded on Feb. 27. O has grown 10.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 5.7% rise during the same time frame.
In the longer term, Realty Income has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the marginal decline of XLRE over the same period. O has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of January.
On Feb. 24, O shares declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $1.08, matching Wall Street estimates.
When stacked against its rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has surged 9.6% over the past year, underperforming O.
Wall Street has a skeptical view of the stock currently. Among the 24 analysts tracking O, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $65.58 suggests 1.2% upside potential from current price levels.
On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.