How Is Realty Income's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Realty Income Corp_ logo on smartphone-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $60.4 billion, Realty Income Corporation (O) is engaged in the acquisition and management of freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net-lease agreements. 

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." O fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail REIT industry. 

However, the stock currently trades 4.6% below its 52-week high of $67.93 recorded on Feb. 27. O has grown 10.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 5.7% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, Realty Income has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the marginal decline of XLRE over the same period. O has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of January.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 24, O shares declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $1.08, matching Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has surged 9.6% over the past year, underperforming O.

Wall Street has a skeptical view of the stock currently. Among the 24 analysts tracking O, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $65.58 suggests 1.2% upside potential from current price levels.


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
SPG 196.38 -4.65 -2.31%
Simon Property Group
XLRE 42.74 -0.60 -1.38%
S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR
O 64.45 -0.35 -0.54%
Realty Income Corp

