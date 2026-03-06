How Is Realty Income's Stock Performance Compared to Other Real Estate Stocks?

Valued at a market cap of $60.4 billion, Realty Income Corporation (O) is engaged in the acquisition and management of freestanding commercial properties that generate rental revenue under long-term net-lease agreements.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." O fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the retail REIT industry.

However, the stock currently trades 4.6% below its 52-week high of $67.93 recorded on Feb. 27. O has grown 10.8% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street Real Estate Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLRE) 5.7% rise during the same time frame.

In the longer term, Realty Income has delivered a similar performance. The stock rose 11.5% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming the marginal decline of XLRE over the same period. O has been trading above its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the start of January.

On Feb. 24, O shares declined marginally following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company's revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.5 billion, which surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted FFO for the quarter came in at $1.08, matching Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its rival, Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) has surged 9.6% over the past year, underperforming O.

Wall Street has a skeptical view of the stock currently. Among the 24 analysts tracking O, the overall consensus stands at a “Hold.” Its mean price target of $65.58 suggests 1.2% upside potential from current price levels.