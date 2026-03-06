Barchart.com
Keurig Dr Pepper Stock: Is KDP Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc logo on building- by Jonathan Weiss by Shutterstock
Frisco, Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $38.1 billion, the company operates through U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments and offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott's, A&W, Peñafiel, GHOST, Snapple, and other brands.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” KDP sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $36.12 on Apr. 04, 2025, and is down 22.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 2.2%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP8.9% rise during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the KDP’s shares fell 15.8%, underperforming XLP, which delivered 3.6% returns over the same time frame. KDP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since this week and below its 50-day moving average since the last trading session.

On Feb. 24, KDP shares rose 4.2% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 10.5% year-over-year to $4.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $0.60, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), KDP has lagged behind. PEP has surged 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KDP stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about KDP. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $35.36 suggests a 26.1% upside potential relative to current levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KDP 27.89 -0.16 -0.57%
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc
PEP 156.88 -2.40 -1.51%
Pepsico Inc
XLP 84.77 -0.64 -0.75%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

