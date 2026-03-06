Keurig Dr Pepper Stock: Is KDP Underperforming the Consumer Defensive Sector?

Frisco, Texas-based Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP) owns, manufactures, and distributes beverages and single-serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $38.1 billion, the company operates through U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International segments and offers its products under the Dr Pepper, Canada Dry, Mott's, A&W, Peñafiel, GHOST, Snapple, and other brands.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” KDP sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $36.12 on Apr. 04, 2025, and is down 22.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock declined 2.2%, underperforming the State Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLP) 8.9% rise during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the KDP’s shares fell 15.8%, underperforming XLP, which delivered 3.6% returns over the same time frame. KDP has been trading below its 200-day moving average since this week and below its 50-day moving average since the last trading session.

On Feb. 24, KDP shares rose 4.2% following the release of its Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue rose 10.5% year-over-year to $4.4 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the period amounted to $0.60, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP), KDP has lagged behind. PEP has surged 4.4% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming KDP stock.

Wall Street analysts are somewhat optimistic about KDP. Among the 14 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $35.36 suggests a 26.1% upside potential relative to current levels.