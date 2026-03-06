Cattle Look to Round Out the Week

Live cattle futures edged out higher on Thursday, with contracts up 10 to 20 cents in the front months, with deferreds 32 to 92 cents higher. Equities are starting out the day on a weaker note, which may add some spillover pressure at the open. Cash trade has yet to be reported so far this week. Thursday morning’s Fed Cattle Exchange online auction showed no sales on the 1,224 head, with bids at $238. Feeder cattle futures were down $1 to $1.75 on the day, as strength in the corn market added some pressure. The CME Feeder Cattle Index was down another 34 cents to $368.59 on March 4.

The weekly update from APHIS showed another 8 new cases (4 in bovine) of new world screwworm in Tamaulipas, with the total in the bordering state at 19 active cases.

The weekly Export Sales report from USDA showed a total of just 11,163 MT of beef sold in the week ending on February 26, a calendar year low. Japan was the top buyer of 3,300 MT, with 2,300 MT sold to South Korea. Shipments were up to 14,914 MT in that week, which was the second largest for 2026.The largest destination was South Korea at 5,000 MT, with 3,700 MT to Japan.

Wholesale Boxed Beef prices were higher in the Thursday afternoon report, with the Chc/Sel spread narrowing to $6.28. Choice boxes were down $1.68 to $386.89, while Select was $0.26 higher to $380.61. USDA estimated federally inspected cattle slaughter for Thursday at 111,000 head, with the week to date total at 433,000 head. That is 6,000 head above the previous week but 34,756 head shy of the same week last year.

Apr 26 Live Cattle closed at $238.525, up $0.175,

Jun 26 Live Cattle closed at $235.275, up $0.100,

Aug 26 Live Cattle closed at $233.400, up $0.175,

Mar 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $362.600, down $1.325,

Apr 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $359.000, down $1.750,

May 26 Feeder Cattle closed at $355.525, down $1.475,