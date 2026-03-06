Barchart.com
Is TE Connectivity Stock Outperforming the S&P 500?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

TE Connectivity Ltd HQ photo-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Ballybrit, Ireland-based TE Connectivity plc (TEL) manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market capitalization of $61.3 billion and operates through the Transportation Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. TEL’s offerings include antennas, application tooling, cable assemblies, connectors, electromagnetic compatibility/electromagnetic interference solutions, and more.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” TEL fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the electronic components industry. 

The stock touched its 52-week high of $250.67 on Nov. 05, 2025, and is currently trading 16% below that peak. TEL stock has declined 10.2% over the past three months, underperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) marginal decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

However, TE Connectivity has rallied the broader market over the longer term. The stock surged 39.7% over the past 52 weeks, while SPX delivered 16.9% returns over the same time frame.

For most of the past year, TEL stock comfortably traded above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, signaling steady strength. But recently, the momentum cooled a bit, with TEL slipping below those key levels.

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 22, TEL shares grew marginally following the release of its better-than-expected Q1 2026 earnings. The company’s net sales grew 22% year-over-year to $4.7 billion, driven by growth in both the Industrial and Transportation segments, and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, TEL’s adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $2.72, also coming in at the top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its peer, Corning Incorporated (GLW), TEL has underperformed. Over the past year, GLW stock has climbed 186.4%, outperforming TEL stock. 

Wall Street’s sentiment on TEL remains very positive. Among the 18 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $268.33 suggests a 27.4% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

