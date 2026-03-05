Cotton Falling lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are down 15 to 28 points across most contracts on Thursday. Crude oil is up $4.90 on the day to $79.56. The US dollar index is back up $0.510 at $99.240.
USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed 150,362 RB of old crop cotton sold in the week ending on 2/26, which was down 40.62% from last week and 9.9% below the same week last year. There was an additional 54,636 RB sold for new crop. Export shipments were tallied at 282,155 RB, which was 46.19% larger than the week prior and 5.46% above the same week last year.
The Seam showed sales of 3,625 bales sold on 3/4, averaging 61.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on Tuesday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.
Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.82, up 66 points,
May 26 Cotton is at 63.88, down 28 points,
Jul 26 Cotton is at 65.91, down 19 points
On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.