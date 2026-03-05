Cotton Falling lower on Thursday

Cotton futures are down 15 to 28 points across most contracts on Thursday. Crude oil is up $4.90 on the day to $79.56. The US dollar index is back up $0.510 at $99.240.

USDA Export Sales data from this morning showed 150,362 RB of old crop cotton sold in the week ending on 2/26, which was down 40.62% from last week and 9.9% below the same week last year. There was an additional 54,636 RB sold for new crop. Export shipments were tallied at 282,155 RB, which was 46.19% larger than the week prior and 5.46% above the same week last year.

The Seam showed sales of 3,625 bales sold on 3/4, averaging 61.37 cents/lb. The Cotlook A Index was down 45 points on Tuesday at 74.50 cents. ICE certified cotton stocks were unchanged on March 3 with the certified stocks level at 129,302 bales. The Adjusted World Price was raised by 1.79 cents last week to 51.84 cents/lb. It will be updated later today.

Mar 26 Cotton is at 62.82, up 66 points,

May 26 Cotton is at 63.88, down 28 points,