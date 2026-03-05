Up Over 858% in the Past 6 Months, Is There Any Room Left for Sandisk Stock to Run?

Few stocks on Wall Street have delivered gains as staggering as SanDisk Corporation (SNDK) in recent months. Since re-emerging as an independent company after its separation from Western Digital Corporation (WDC) in 2025, the flash-memory specialist has become one of the market’s most explosive artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays. Fueled by surging demand for NAND flash memory used in data centers , enterprise SSDs, and AI workloads, the stock has skyrocketed 858.5% over just six months , turning it into one of the best-performing technology names on the market.

The rally has been powered by a combination of powerful catalysts, including a tight global supply of NAND memory, rapidly rising storage demand from AI systems, and a major re-rating after the company became a pure-play storage firm following its spin-off. Strong earnings growth and expanding margins have further reinforced investor enthusiasm for the stock.

But after such a breathtaking surge, could SanDisk stock still have room to climb further?

About SanDisk Stock

SanDisk Corporation is a leading data storage and flash memory company headquartered in Milpitas, California. The company designs, develops, and manufactures a broad portfolio of NAND flash storage products, including solid-state drives (SSDs), memory cards, USB flash drives, and embedded storage solutions. The company’s market cap has expanded dramatically, with its current standing at $83.46 billion.

SanDisk has delivered one of the most extraordinary stock rallies in the technology sector since returning to the public markets. The company became an independent, publicly traded firm again on Feb. 24, 2025 , after completing its spin-off from Western Digital and began trading on the Nasdaq.

Since its debut, the stock has generated exceptional returns as the market quickly assessed SanDisk’s growth prospects as a pure-play NAND flash and enterprise storage provider tied to the booming AI infrastructure market.

Over the past 52 weeks, SanDisk stock has surged 1,130.4%, making it one of the most dramatic spin-off success stories recently.

The momentum has continued into 2026, with the stock gaining 152.36% year-to-date (YTD), supported by strong earnings results and an upbeat outlook tied to accelerating AI-driven storage demand. Even in the past six months alone, the shares have delivered spectacular returns of 858.5%, as investors rushed to gain exposure to companies supplying the storage backbone of artificial intelligence infrastructure.

However, shares fell about 8.7% on Mar. 3 , largely due to a broad sell-off in memory and storage stocks as rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East triggered risk-off sentiment in global markets, prompting investors to take profits in some of the market’s biggest winners.

The stock is currently trading at a premium compared to the sector median, at 12.75 times forward sales.

Steady Financial Performance

SanDisk’s second-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings , released on Jan. 29, outpaced expectations. For the quarter ended Jan. 2, SanDisk reported revenue of just over $3 billion , representing a 61% year-over-year (YOY) increase, driven by broad-based demand across data center, edge, and consumer segments and far exceeding consensus forecasts.

Breaking down, data center sales reached $440 million, up 76% YOY. The Edge segment generated about $1.7 billion, up 63% YOY, while consumer revenue of roughly $907 million grew 52% versus the prior period.

Moreover, on a non-GAAP basis, EPS came in at $6.20, far above the year-ago $1.23 and well above analysts’ expectations. Gross margins expanded dramatically to 51.1%, up roughly 18.6 percentage points versus the year-ago quarter, reflecting stronger pricing and a favorable mix toward higher-value SSD products.

Alongside the earnings beat, SanDisk issued very strong guidance for the third quarter of fiscal 2026, projecting revenue of $4.4 billion to $4.8 billion and non-GAAP EPS in the $12.00 to $14.00 range, implying another substantial sequential acceleration in both top- and bottom-line growth if achieved.

Analysts remain optimistic, forecasting EPS of $22.96 for fiscal 2026 , a substantial 1,190% YOY jump, followed by a further 95.5% rise to $44.88 in 2027.

What Do Analysts Expect for SanDisk Stock?

Last month, Bernstein SocGen Group increased its price target on SanDisk to $1,000 from $580, while reiterating an “Outperform” rating after the company delivered a strong second-quarter earnings beat. The firm said the significant price target increase reflects SanDisk’s better-than-expected results and a favorable pricing environment for memory products.

Earlier, Cantor Fitzgerald also raised its price target on SanDisk to $800 from $550 and maintained an “Overweight” rating, citing the company’s robust quarterly performance and optimistic outlook.

Overall, SNDK has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating . Of the 21 analysts covering the stock, 14 advise a “Strong Buy,” one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and the remaining six analysts are on the sidelines, giving it a “Hold” rating.

SNDK’s average analyst price target of $700.94 indicates an upside of around 17%, while Bernstein SocGen’s Street-high target price of $1,000 suggests that the stock could rally as much as 66.9%.