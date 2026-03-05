Barchart.com
Is DexCom Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - Columnist

Dexcom Inc logo on sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Dexcom Inc logo on sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

San Diego, California-based DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) is a medical device company that designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for the management of diabetes and metabolic health in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market capitalization of $28.1 billion, the company’s offerings include Dexcom G7, G7 15 Day, Dexcom G6, Dexcom ONE+, and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." DXCM fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the medical devices industry. 

DXCM stock reached its 52-week high of $89.98 on July 30, 2025, and has slipped 19% from that peak. The stock has gained 11.7% over the past three months, notably outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3% slip during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, however, the tables get turned. The stock declined 11.6% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 24.7% return of NASX over the same period.

DXCM has been trading below its 200-day moving average since last year, with some fluctuations, but has been trading above its 50-day moving average since mid-February.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 13, DXCM stock surged 7.6% following the release of its better-than-expected Q4 2025 earnings. The company’s revenue grew nearly 13% YoY to $1.3 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS for the quarter amounted to $0.68, also coming in on top of Wall Street estimates. DXCM expects its next fiscal year’s revenue to be in the range of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion, indicating an 11% to 13% annual growth, which pleased the investors.

When stacked against its closest peer in the medical devices industry, STERIS plc (STE) has climbed 7.6% over the past year, comfortably outperforming DXCM.

Wall Street continues to view the stock favorably. Among the 28 analysts tracking DXCM, the overall consensus stands at a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $85.36 suggests 17.1% upside potential from current price levels.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,807.48 +290.79 +1.29%
Nasdaq Composite
STE 242.09 -0.98 -0.40%
Steris Corp
DXCM 72.74 -0.16 -0.22%
Dexcom Inc

