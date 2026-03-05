Barchart.com
Is Truist Financial Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - Columnist

Truist Financial Corporation branch photo-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Truist Financial Corporation (TFC), headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, is a leading financial services provider specializing in banking and trust services. Valued at $61.6 billion by market cap, the company provides a diverse array of services, encompassing retail, small business, and commercial banking, asset management, capital markets, commercial real estate, corporate and institutional banking, insurance, mortgage, payments, and specialized lending and wealth management solutions.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TFC perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the banks - regional industry. TFC’s strong brand and client-first approach have secured its leading market share in high-growth U.S. markets. By prioritizing client needs, TFC fosters loyalty among consumers and small businesses, driving revenue diversification and profitability. Its strategic investments in digital platforms further enhance its competitiveness, meeting evolving client expectations in a digital landscape.

Despite its notable strength, TFC slipped 12.6% from its 52-week high of $56.20, achieved on Feb. 6. Over the past three months, TFC stock gained 3.3%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 3% losses during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of TFC declined marginally on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 1.9%. However, the stock climbed 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s 24.7% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TFC has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late June, with slight fluctuations. However, the stock has been trading below its 50-day moving average since late February, experiencing minor fluctuations. 

www.barchart.com

On Jan. 21, TFC shares closed up by 1.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenue was $5.25 billion, missing analyst estimates by 1.3%. The company’s EPS of $1 beat analyst expectations of $1.09. 

TFC’s rival, Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) shares have taken the lead over the stock, with a 5.8% uptick on a YTD basis and 19% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are reasonably bullish on TFC’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating from the 22 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $57.24 suggests a potential upside of 16.6% from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

