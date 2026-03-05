Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

How Is Block’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Block Inc_ (SQ) Image by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock
Block Inc_ (SQ) Image by Sergei Elagin via Shutterstock

Oakland, California-based Block, Inc. (XYZ) builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $39.6 billion and operates through its Square and Cash App segments, which offer managed payment services, software solutions, hardware products, peer-to-peer payments, bitcoin, and stock investment brokerage, and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." XYZ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry. 

However, the stock currently trades 20.9% below its 52-week high of $82.50 recorded on Aug. 08, 2025. XYZ has grown 4.9% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 18.5% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, XYZ has delivered similar performance. The stock rose 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 9.1% decline of XSW over the same period. XYZ has been trading below its 200-day moving average since January and above its 50-day moving average since the end of February.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 27, Block, Inc. shares closed up more than 16% following the announcement of its improved full-year gross profit estimate from an earlier $11.98 billion to $12.20 billion. The company’s estimate lay above Wall Street’s consensus of $11.91 billion. Additionally, the company announced a potential layoff and plans to cut its workforce in half, indicating greater profit margins.

When stacked against its rival, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) has declined 22.3% over the past year, underperforming XYZ.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock somewhat. Among the 41 analysts tracking XYZ, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $83.25 suggests 27.6% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
FTNT 82.49 -0.30 -0.36%
Fortinet Inc
XYZ 64.75 -0.49 -0.75%
Block Inc
XSW 155.11 -0.99 -0.63%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR

Most Popular News

Costco food court by Macky Albor via Shutterstock 1
Dear Costco Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 5
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 2
SanDisk Stock Forecast: Can the Rally Continue Into 2026?
Soldiers marching via Shutterstock 3
5 Top Defense Stocks to Buy as the World Rearms
Trader watches red candles on monitor by Atichat Wattanasin Stone via Shutterstock 4
S&P Futures Plummet as Middle East Conflict Fuels Inflation Fears
Micron Technology Inc_ logo on building-by vzphotos vis iStock 5
Micron Technology Short-Put Plays Have Huge Yields - Attractive to Value Investors
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot