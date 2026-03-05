How Is Block’s Stock Performance Compared to Other Software Stocks?

Oakland, California-based Block, Inc. (XYZ) builds ecosystems focused on commerce and financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $39.6 billion and operates through its Square and Cash App segments, which offer managed payment services, software solutions, hardware products, peer-to-peer payments, bitcoin, and stock investment brokerage, and more.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." XYZ fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the software infrastructure industry.

However, the stock currently trades 20.9% below its 52-week high of $82.50 recorded on Aug. 08, 2025. XYZ has grown 4.9% over the past three months, notably outperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF’s (XSW) 18.5% decline during the same time frame.

In the longer term, XYZ has delivered similar performance. The stock rose 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming 9.1% decline of XSW over the same period. XYZ has been trading below its 200-day moving average since January and above its 50-day moving average since the end of February.

On Feb. 27, Block, Inc. shares closed up more than 16% following the announcement of its improved full-year gross profit estimate from an earlier $11.98 billion to $12.20 billion. The company’s estimate lay above Wall Street’s consensus of $11.91 billion. Additionally, the company announced a potential layoff and plans to cut its workforce in half, indicating greater profit margins.

When stacked against its rival, Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) has declined 22.3% over the past year, underperforming XYZ.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock somewhat. Among the 41 analysts tracking XYZ, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $83.25 suggests 27.6% upside potential from current price levels.