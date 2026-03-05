Barchart.com
Is General Motors Company Stock Outperforming the Nasdaq?

Subhasree Kar - Barchart - Columnist

General Motors Company business logo by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock
General Motors Company business logo by- Jonathan Weiss via Shutterstock

General Motors Company (GM) is a leading multinational automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit. Founded in 1908, the company designs, manufactures, and sells vehicles and vehicle parts worldwide through well-known brands such as Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. With a market cap of $73.3 billion, GM is one of the largest automakers in the United States by total sales and operates manufacturing facilities across multiple countries while also investing heavily in electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies, and connected vehicle services.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and General Motors Company clearly falls within this group. The automaker combines advanced engineering with innovative technologies and a strong push toward electrification to produce dependable, next-generation vehicles, offering customers transportation solutions that balance performance, efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

The automotive company stock has fallen 10.3% from its 52-week high of $87.62, which it hit on Feb. 4. Shares of General Motors are up 4.4% over the past three months, outperforming the broader Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX3% slump during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

GM has declined 3.3% on a YTD basis but has surged 73.8% over the past 52 weeks. By comparison, the NASX has plunged 1.9% this year and gained 24.7% over the past year.

Additionally, the stock has mostly traded above the 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early July 2025, except for some occasional fluctuations.

www.barchart.com

Shares of General Motors Company have surged over the past year as the automaker delivered stable earnings and maintained solid demand for its high-margin SUVs and pickup trucks. In its most recent quarter (Q4 2025), GM reported revenue of $45.3 billion, down 5.1% year-over-year, while adjusted EPS rose to $2.51 from $1.92 in the prior-year quarter, beating the consensus estimate. The company also boosted investor confidence with a $6 billion share repurchase program and optimistic 2026 profit guidance, which helped fuel the stock’s rally.

The company forecasts adjusted EPS of $11.00 to $13.00, implying potential earnings growth compared with adjusted EPS of $10.60 in 2025.

General Motors’ competitor, Ford Motor Company (F), has underperformed GM over the past year. Ford’s shares have dropped 2.4% in 2026, while delivered 40.5% returns over the past year.

Wall Street analysts are fairly optimistic about GM’s prospects. Of the 27 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Moderate Buy,” with a mean price target of $92.24, indicating a potential upside of 17.4% from its current level.


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$NASX 22,807.48 +290.79 +1.29%
Nasdaq Composite
GM 78.60 +1.33 +1.72%
General Motors Company
F 12.81 +0.11 +0.87%
Ford Motor Company

