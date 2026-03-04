Barchart.com
Microchip Technology Stock: Is MCHP Outperforming the Technology Sector?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Microchip Technology, Inc_ HQ sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
Microchip Technology, Inc_ HQ sign-by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Chandler, Arizona-based Microchip Technology Incorporated (MCHP) develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas and internationally. The company has a market cap of $38.6 billion and operates through Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments.

Companies with a market cap of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Microchip Technology sits comfortably there, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its scale, dominance, and staying power.

The stock touched its 52-week high of $83.35 on Feb. 12, and is down 14.3% from that peak. Over the past three months, the stock surged 12.2%, outperforming the State Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK5.2% decline during the same time frame.

Over the past 52 weeks, the semiconductor company’s shares surged 23.2%, slightly trailing behind XLK, which delivered 25.8% returns over the same time frame. MCHP has been trading above its 200-day moving average since December last year and below its 50-day moving average since the last trading session.

On Feb. 5, MCHP shares declined marginally following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter amounted to $1.2 billion, matching the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $0.44, successfully beating Wall Street estimates.

When compared to its peer, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI), MCHP has rallied comfortably. NXPI has declined marginally over the past 52 weeks, underperforming MCHP stock.

Wall Street analysts are highly optimistic about MCHP. Among the 25 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Strong Buy.” Its mean price target of $88.29 suggests a 23.7% upside potential from current price levels.


