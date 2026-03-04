Barchart.com
How Is MetLife's Stock Performance Compared to Other Insurance Stocks?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - Columnist

Metlife Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock
Metlife Inc billboard-by monticello via Shutterstock

New York-based MetLife, Inc. (MET) is a financial services company that provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. Valued at a market cap of $47.3 billion, the company operates through the Group Benefits; Retirement and Income Solutions, Asia, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and MetLife Holdings segments.

Companies with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more are typically referred to as "large-cap stocks." MET fits right into that category, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, reflecting its substantial size and influence in the life insurance industry. 

However, the chip stock currently trades 14.5% below its 52-week high of $85 recorded on Mar. 25, 2025. MET has declined 6.2% over the past three months, notably underperforming the State Street SPDR S&P Insurance ETF’s (KIE) 1.5% decline during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

In the longer term, MET has delivered similar performance. The stock declined 15.2% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the 3.6% decline of KIE over the same period. MET has been trading below its 200-day and 50-day moving averages since the end of February, indicating a bearish momentum.

www.barchart.com

On Feb. 5, MET shares declined 3.5% following the release of its mixed Q4 2025 earnings report. The company’s adjusted premiums, fees, and other revenues increased 29% year-over-year to $18.6 billion, but fell short of the Street’s estimates. Additionally, its adjusted EPS came in at $2.49, successfully coming in on top of Wall Street estimates.

When stacked against its rival, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has climbed 2.1% over the past year, outperforming MET.

Wall Street continues to favor the stock somewhat. Among the 18 analysts tracking MET, the overall consensus stands at a “Moderate Buy.” Its mean price target of $92.47 suggests 27.2% upside potential from current price levels.


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KIE 58.01 -0.08 -0.14%
S&P Insurance ETF SPDR
AFL 112.08 -0.35 -0.31%
Aflac Inc
MET 73.11 +0.44 +0.61%
Metlife Inc

