Marathon Petroleum Stock: Is MPC Outperforming the Energy Sector?

Findlay, Ohio-based Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) is one of the largest downstream energy companies in the United States. The firm focuses primarily on refining crude oil, transporting petroleum products, and marketing fuels and petrochemicals. With a market cap of $58.2 billion, Marathon Petroleum operates through Refining & Marketing and Midstream segments.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally referred to as “large-cap stocks.” Marathon Petroleum fits right into that category. Through its large-scale refining capacity, integrated logistics infrastructure, and broad fuel distribution network, Marathon Petroleum maintains a strong position in the U.S. downstream oil and gas industry.

MPC stock touched its 52-week high of $215.57 in the last trading session. Additionally, the stock has surged 11.9% over the past three months, outpacing the State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLE) 23.1% rise

MPC stock prices have soared 18.4% over the past six months and 45.4% over the past 52 weeks, compared to XLE’s 27.7% and 28.7% uptick over the same time frames.

MPC stock has been trading above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since early February, underscoring its bullish trend.

Marathon Petroleum shares jumped more than 5% on March 2, benefiting from a strong rally in the energy sector after West Texas Intermediate crude oil (WTI) surged over 6% to an 8.25-month high, boosting investor sentiment toward oil and refining companies.

While MPC has underperformed its peer Phillips 66’s (PSX) 22.4% gains over the past six months, it has outpaced PSX’s 27.8% uptick over the past 52 weeks.

Among the 19 analysts covering the MPC stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” The stock currently trades above the mean price target of $201.94.