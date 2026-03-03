Hogs Holding Steady at Midday

Pig feeding from trough in pen by Yuliya Sidorova via Istock

Lean hog futures are showing contracts within 40 cents of unchanged at midday. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.84 on Tuesday morning. The CME Lean Hog Index was 25 cents higher on Feb 27 at $89.69.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Tuesday AM report was down 91 cents at $97.59 per cwt. The ham, butt, and belly primals were reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and 1,434 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs closed at $95.675, up $0.100,

May 26 Hogs closed at $99.700, down $0.325