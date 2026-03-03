Dear AI Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for March 15

The world's biggest optical networking event kicks off next month. And for investors watching artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure plays, it could be a major catalyst.

Every year, the world's top optical networking and communications professionals gather at the Optical Fiber Communication Conference and Exhibition, better known as OFC. This year, OFC runs between March 15 and March 19 at the Los Angeles Convention Center, and the timing couldn't be better for AI infrastructure investors.

Companies like Lumentum (LITE) are heading into the conference with serious momentum, and Wall Street is already paying attention.

Why Lumentum Stock Is in Focus Ahead of OFC

Citi analyst Papa Sylla recently placed Lumentum on a 30-day catalyst watch, specifically tied to the OFC conference. "We open a [30-day] Catalyst Watch on LITE going into OFC," Sylla wrote in a note to clients, per Seeking Alpha. "We expect management to provide above-expectations OCS and CPO revenue or TAM models."

Sylla carries a “Buy” rating on Lumentum with an $800 price target, above the current price near $783.

Two technologies which include optical circuit switches (OCS) and co-packaged optics (CPO) are driving excitement on Wall Street. Both are critical building blocks for next-generation AI data centers. And both are approaching what Sylla described as "an inflection point in terms of adoption."

Lumentum is already shipping these products. According to the company's most recent earnings call, Lumentum set a quarterly revenue record of $665.5 million in its fiscal second quarter, up more than 65% year-over-year (YOY). Non-GAAP operating margin jumped more than 1,700 basis points from the same period last year.

OCS is ramping faster than management expected. The company's order backlog for OCS has surged well past $400 million, with most shipments slated for the second half of this calendar year. CEO Michael Hurlston called the trajectory “a lot better than we believed.” Meanwhile, CPO is following a similar path. Lumentum recently secured an additional multi-hundred-million-dollar purchase order for ultra-high power lasers, with shipments expected in the first half of 2027.

For the March quarter, the company guided for revenue between $780 million and $830 million, an 85%-plus YOY increase at the midpoint.

What to Watch at OFC 2026

OFC is expected to draw 16,000 attendees from 90 different countries, according to a conference statement. More than 700 companies will exhibit, and the agenda is packed with AI-infrastructure-specific content.

The show floor will feature a Market Watch series running all three days, including sessions on 1.6 terabit-per-second networks, AI cluster interconnects, and co-packaged optics. A Data Center Summit on March 17 will feature a keynote from a Microsoft (MSFT) researcher focused on optical technologies in next-generation cloud and AI infrastructure.

For investors, the most important sessions may be those in which companies like Lumentum speak directly to their product road maps, capacity plans, and customer demand. Lumentum is scheduled for an investor briefing at OFC on March 17 that will be available live via webcast.

Given where the company stands right now, with demand outpacing supply, long-term agreements already locked in with key hyperscaler customers, and multiple high-growth product lines just beginning to ramp, there is a lot of ground to cover. Hurlston put it simply on the Q2 earnings call: "We continue to believe that our current performance is only a precursor of things to come."

Is Lumentum Stock Worth Buying Before OFC?

Should investors buy LITE stock before the conference? That depends on your risk tolerance. Catalyst watches like the one Citi issued can spark short-term moves in either direction. If Lumentum delivers strong product updates at OFC, the stock could see a meaningful pop. If expectations aren't met, the reverse is possible.

What's harder to debate is the underlying business. The company is generating record revenue, expanding margins, and sitting on a product portfolio that's designed for a data-center buildout that shows no signs of slowing.

Out of the 20 analysts covering LITE stock, 14 recommend a “Strong Buy,” two recommend a “Moderate Buy,” and four recommend a “Hold” rating. The average Lumentum stock price target is $573.72, indicating potential downside of 27% from current levels.

For investors who believe AI infrastructure spending is still in its early innings, Lumentum's presence at OFC this month is more than just a conference appearance. It's a potential glimpse of what the next several years of the business could look like.