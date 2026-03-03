Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get your Portfolio automatically emailed to you up to 4 times a day with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Hogs See Slight Monday Pressure

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay
Piglets napping by Larry White via Pixabay

Lean hog futures saw contracts close Monday steady to 15 cents weaker. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $91.87 on Monday afternoon, up $1.49 from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 32 cents higher on Feb 26 at $89.44.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Monday PM report was up 73 cents at $98.50 per cwt. The ham primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated Monday’s federally inspected hog slaughter at 482,000 head. That is 5,000 head above last week and 1,434 head below the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs  closed at $95.575, down $0.150,

May 26 Hogs  closed at $100.025, down $0.100

Jun 26 Hogs  closed at $109.475, down $0.075,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
HEK26 100.125s +0.100 +0.10%
Lean Hogs
HEJ26 95.400 -0.175 -0.18%
Lean Hogs
HEM26 109.700 +0.225 +0.21%
Lean Hogs

Most Popular News

NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 1
‘This is Not Business as Usual. This is Risk’: Michael Burry Warns Nvidia Looks Strikingly Similar to Cisco Just Prior to Dot Com Bubble Crash
Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 2
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Broadcom Inc logo on building-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 4
2 Reasons to Buy Broadcom Stock Before March 4
NVIDIA Corp logo on phone-by Evolf via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Stock Forecast: Could NVDA Stock Rise To $300 in 2026?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot