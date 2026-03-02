Is Target Stock Underperforming the Nasdaq?

Minneapolis, Minnesota-based Target Corporation (TGT) owns and operates general merchandise stores. Valued at $51.5 billion by market cap, the company focuses on merchandising operations, which include general merchandise and food discount stores and a fully integrated online business. TGT also offers credit to qualified applicants through its branded proprietary credit cards.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks,” and TGT perfectly fits that description, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the discount stores industry. TGT has built a decades-long reputation for style, quality, and value, driving growth through increased customer traffic and loyalty. With over 1,950 stores in urban and suburban areas, Target effectively serves an affluent demographic seeking a unique shopping experience, solidifying its position as a retail leader.

Despite its notable strength, TGT slipped 10.4% from its 52-week high of $127.06, achieved on Mar. 3, 2025. Over the past three months, TGT stock has gained 23.8%, outperforming the Nasdaq Composite’s ($NASX) 2.4% dip during the same time frame.

Shares of TGT rose 14.6% on a YTD basis, outperforming NASX’s YTD losses of 2.5%. However, in the longer term, the stock dipped 9.8% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming NASX’s solid 22.2% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, TGT has been trading above its 200-day moving average since mid-December, 2025, with slight fluctuations. The stock is trading above its 50-day moving average since early December, 2025.

TGT's underperformance is driven by declining consumer sentiment, a struggling grocery business, and weakness in discretionary categories due to inflation, with consumers prioritizing competitors like Walmart Inc. (WMT) and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST). Management is focusing on refining merchandising, digital experiences, and investing in store remodels, tech upgrades, and AI to drive growth, but remains cautious due to uncertainty.

Target’s rival, Dollar General Corporation (DG) has taken the lead over TGT, showing resilience with a 17.7% uptick on a YTD basis and 110.6% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are cautious on TGT’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Hold” rating from the 37 analysts covering it. While TGT currently trades above its mean price target of $108.31, the Street-high price target of $145 suggests an upside potential of 27.4%.