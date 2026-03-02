Is Equinix Stock Underperforming the S&P 500?

Equinix, Inc. (EQIX), headquartered in Redwood City, California, operates as a real estate investment trust. With a market cap of $95.7 billion, the company invests in interconnected data centers. Equinix focuses on developing network and cloud-neutral data center platform for cloud and information technology, enterprises, network, and mobile services providers, as well as for financial companies.

Companies worth $10 billion or more are generally described as “large-cap stocks.” EQIX effortlessly fits that bill, with its market cap exceeding this mark, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the specialty REIT industry.Equinix's vast global network of 250+ data centers in 71 markets creates a powerful "network effect", where each new customer adds value for existing ones, fostering a thriving digital marketplace. This expansive platform, spanning 33 countries and a vibrant partner ecosystem, drives customer growth and bookings, giving Equinix a significant competitive edge.

Despite its notable strength, EQIX slipped 1.9% from its 52-week high of $992.90, achieved on Feb. 12. Over the past three months, EQIX stock has gained 29.8%, outperforming the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 1% gain during the same time frame.

Shares of EQIX rose 27.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming SPX’s YTD marginal gains. However, in the longer term, the stock climbed 7% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming SPX’s 17.4% returns over the last year.

To confirm the bullish trend, EQIX has been trading above its 50-day moving average since early January, with a slight fluctuation. The stock is trading above its 200-day moving average since late January, with minor fluctuations.

On Feb. 11, EQIX reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed up more than 10% in the following trading session. Its FFO of $8.91 per share missed Wall Street expectations of $9.07 per share. The company’s revenue was $2.4 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.5 billion. The company expects full-year FFO in the range of $41.93 to $42.74 per share, and revenue ranging from $10.1 billion to $10.2 billion.

In the competitive arena of specialty REIT, Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) has lagged behind EQIX, with a 14.5% uptick on a YTD basis, but outpaced the stock with solid 12.7% gains over the past 52 weeks.

Wall Street analysts are bullish on EQIX’s prospects. The stock has a consensus “Strong Buy” rating from the 31 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $1,019.78 suggests a potential upside of 4.7% from current price levels.