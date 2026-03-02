Barchart.com
Is EOG Resources Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - Columnist

EOG Resources, Inc_ HQ photo- by JHEVPhoto via iStock
With a market cap of $66.6 billion, EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is an energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its operations span major producing basins across the United States, as well as the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and other international locations. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally considered "large-cap" stocks and EOG Resources fits this criterion perfectly. In addition to upstream activities, the company provides crude oil and condensate services, along with gathering, processing, and marketing operations.

Shares of the leading oil and gas producer have slipped 4.9% from its 52-week high of $130.52. EOG stock has increased 16.8% over the past three months, outpacing the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average's ($DOWI) 3.3% rise over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

EOG stock is up 18.2% on a YTD basis, outperforming DOWI's 1.9% gain. Longer term, shares of EOG Resources have declined 5% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind Dow Jones' 13.3% return over the same time frame. 

Yet, EOG stock has shown a bullish trend, trading above its 50-day moving average since late January and 200-day moving average since early February.

www.barchart.com

Shares of EOG Resources fell nearly 1% following its Q4 2025 results on Feb. 24. Net income dropped sharply to $701 million ($1.30 per share) from $1.47 billion ($2.70 per share) in Q3 2025, while total revenue declined to $5.64 billion from $5.85 billion, reflecting lower realized commodity prices, including WTI oil at $59.17/bbl versus $64.95/bbl in Q3. 

In comparison, rival Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has outpaced EOG stock. OXY stock has soared 29.1% on a YTD basis and 9.1% over the past year. 

Despite EOG's underperformance relative to the Dow over the past year, analysts are moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall from the 33 analysts covering it and the mean price target of $134.66 is a premium of 8.5% to current levels. 


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
OXY 53.08 +1.65 +3.21%
Occidental Petroleum Corp
$DOWI 48,977.92 -521.28 -1.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
EOG 124.08 +2.95 +2.44%
Eog Resources

