Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Is Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Outperforming the Dow?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
Becton Dickinson & Co_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Becton Dickinson & Co_ logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market cap of $50.3 billion, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology leader based in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey. It develops, manufactures, and sells a comprehensive range of medical supplies, devices, and interventional solutions. 

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are typically classified as “large-cap stocks,” and BDX fits the label perfectly, with its market cap exceeding this threshold, underscoring its size, influence, and dominance within the medical instruments & supplies industry. By prioritizing innovation in high-growth fields such as biologic drug delivery, automated medication management, and advanced patient monitoring, the company continues to advance the world of health by improving clinical outcomes and operational efficiency for providers and patients.

This healthcare giant is currently trading 5.8% below its 52-week high of $187.35, reached on Feb. 24. Shares of BDX have rallied 15.8% over the past three months, considerably outperforming the Dow Jones Industrial Average’s ($DOWI3.3% rise during the same time frame.

www.barchart.com 

Moreover, on a YTD basis, shares of BDX are up 15.7%, compared to DOWI’s 1.9% rise. However, over the past 52 weeks, BDX has gained marginally, lagging behind DOWI’s 13.3% uptick. 

To confirm its bullish trend, BDX has been trading above its 200-day moving average since late November, with slight fluctuations, and has remained above its 50-day moving average since mid-November. 

www.barchart.com 

On Feb. 9, shares of BDX plunged 1.3% despite reporting better-than-expected Q4 results. The company’s revenue increased 1.6% year-over-year to $5.3 billion, surpassing consensus estimates. However, its management remains cautious about persistent macroeconomic and regulatory headwinds, especially from China and vaccine demand, which might have made investors jittery. Additionally, its adjusted EPS of $2.91 handily topped analyst expectations of $2.82. 

BDX has notably outperformed its rival, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG), which declined 10.7% over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% on a YTD basis. 

Given BDX’s recent outperformance, analysts remain moderately optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy” from the 14 analysts covering it, and the mean price target of $194.08 suggests a 10% premium to its current price levels. 


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
BDX 176.48 -0.18 -0.10%
Becton Dickinson and Company
$DOWI 48,977.92 -521.28 -1.05%
Dow Jones Industrial Average
ISRG 503.51 -3.37 -0.66%
Intuitive Surg Inc

Most Popular News

Coca Cola beverage dispenser by Troy Coroles via Unsplash 1
Coca-Cola or PepsiCo: Which is the Ultimate Choice for Generations of Income?
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 2
Nvidia's Massive Free Cash Flow Margins Could Push NVDA Stock 45% Higher
Tesla Inc logo by- baileystock via iStock 3
Tesla Stock Forecast: Is TSLA Headed to $25 Or $600 in 2026?
The logo for Circle USDCoin displayed on a smartphone screen by Neirfy via Shutterstock 4
Circle Stock Is Soaring on Earnings, and 1 Analyst Thinks It Can Still Gain 260% from Here
Salesforce Inc logo on building-by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 5
Why Salesforce’s $50 Billion Buyback Didn’t Save The Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot