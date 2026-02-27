Hogs Posting Mixed Friday Trade

Pig with dirt on snout ear tagged by Lidija Zivic via iStock

Lean hog futures are mixed at midday, with contracts within 20 cents of unchanged. USDA’s national base hog price was reported at $90.46 on Friday morning, down 51 cents from the day prior. The CME Lean Hog Index was 41 cents higher on Feb 25 at $89.12.

USDA’s pork carcass cutout value from the Friday AM report was up 99 cents at $98.37 per cwt. The butt primal was the only reported lower. USDA estimated federally inspected hog slaughter for Thursday at 493,000 head, with the week to date total at 1.951 million head. That is 39,000 head above last week and 5,028 head larger than the same week last year.

Apr 26 Hogs are at $95.925, up $0.200,

May 26 Hogs are at $100.350, up $0.000