Is Cigna Group Stock Underperforming the Dow?

Based in Bloomfield, Connecticut, The Cigna Group ( CI ) is a diversified health services leader that blends insurance with integrated care solutions. Through its Evernorth and Cigna Healthcare platforms, the company delivers pharmacy benefit management, medical and specialty coverage, Medicare plans, behavioral health services, and employer-focused risk protection products.

With a market cap of nearly $76 billion , the company firmly resides in the “large-cap” tier reserved for businesses valued above $10 billion. The scale strengthens the company’s negotiating leverage with providers and pharmaceutical manufacturers while giving management flexibility to invest in innovation and targeted expansion.

Cigna’s shares are currently trading 17.5% below their 52-week high of $350 reached in May 2025. Over the past three months, however, the stock jumped 3.8% , slightly trailing the 4.4% gain recorded by the Dow Jones Industrial Average ( $DOWI ).

Over the past 52 weeks, CI stock underperformed the Dow Jones. Its shares declined 5.4% during that stretch, while the Dow advanced nearly 14%. The script shifted in 2026 as year-to-date (YTD) CI stock has gained 4.9%, outperforming the Dow’s 3% rise.

From a technical standpoint, CI stock reclaimed its 50-day moving average in late December 2025 after briefly slipping below it in November. The stock has largely held above that level since, with the 50-day moving average now at $279.40, signaling firmer near-term momentum.

However, shares continue to trade below the 200-day moving average of $291.33, a level that has capped upside since mid-2025.

Operational performance has added weight to the improving tone. On Feb. 5, shares rose 4.7% after Cigna reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results. Revenue climbed 10.4% year over year to $72.5 billion, surpassing analyst expectations of $69.9 billion. Adjusted EPS grew 21.7% from the year-ago value to $8.08, exceeding the consensus estimate of $7.88.

Management credited the quarter’s performance to robust expansion in its EverNorth specialty and care services, successful adoption of biosimilars, and operational discipline across its health benefits business.

Looking ahead, they project full-year 2026 consolidated adjusted revenue of approximately $280 billion . The company expects consolidated adjusted income from operations of at least $30.25 per share. Given earnings seasonality, first-quarter EPS could land slightly above 25% of full-year guidance.

To place performance in context, rival Centene Corporation ( CNC ) has fallen 24.6% over the past 52 weeks, though it has risen 4.3% YTD. The comparison highlights that the broader managed care landscape faced meaningful headwinds over the past year.

Despite uneven price action in recent months, Cigna Group continues to earn Wall Street’s confidence through consistent operational delivery. CI stock carries a “ Strong Buy ” consensus rating from 23 analysts, reflecting conviction in earnings durability and strategic execution.

The average price target of $336.18 implies 16.4% upside from current levels, signaling that analysts see room for multiple expansion as fundamentals hold firm.