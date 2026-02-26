Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

This Penny Stock Is Getting a Major Boost From AMD Today. Should You Buy In?

Wajeeh Khan - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Add as a preferred source on Google Add as a preferred source on Google
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_
A pile of pennies with a trading chart superimposed_ Image by Shutterstock Professional via Shutterstock_

Avalon GloboCare (ALBT) shares more than doubled on Thursday after the diversified technology company said its subsidiary has been accepted into the Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) artificial intelligence (AI) Developer Program.

This unexpected partnership with the semiconductor giant helped its share price breach the 20-day moving average (MA), signaling a shift in near term momentum. 

Despite an explosive rally on Feb. 26, ALBT shares remain miles below its 52-week high

www.barchart.com

Does AMD News Warrant Buying Avalon Stock?

The AMD news is significant for ALBT stock given it offers Avalon direct access to the chip giant’s “Developer Cloud” resources — specifically high-performance compute (HPC) powered by Instinct accelerators and EPYC processors. 

Access to this infrastructure is essential for scaling the micro-cap firm’s “automated commentary video generation” and enterprise documentation tools. 

ALBT’s management expects these resources to drastically improve model training efficiency and inference speeds. 

For a company of Avalon’s size, having the technical backing and stamp and approval from a giant like Advanced Micro Devices validates its technological roadmap. 

It provides the scalable architecture needed to transition from prototype to commercial deployment.

ALBT Shares Remain Super Risky to Own

While the AMD news sure is flashy, cautious investors must weigh it against Avalon’s precarious financial reality. 

ALBT remains a penny stock with a modest market cap of less than $5 million, making it highly susceptible to extreme volatility and “pump and dump” dynamics. 

Even after its meteoric run on Thursday, Avalon continues to hover around $1 only, indicating the risk of delisting remains very much alive. 

Financially, ALBT continues to report millions in net losses on minimal revenue, recently resorting to bridge notes and promissory agreements to fund operations. 

Chasing the hype in Avalon stock, therefore, carries the risk of severe dilution, especially as its board seeks approval for a potential reverse stock split and the issuance of millions of new shares. 

Wall Street Doesn’t Currently Cover Avalon GloboCare

Investors are recommended against chasing the momentum in ALBT stock as it doesn’t currently receive coverage from Wall Street. 

Without reliable analysts insights, Avalon GloboCare Corp runs the risk of speculative trading and excessive uncertainty.  

This article was created with the support of automated content tools from our partners at Sigma.AI. Together, our financial data and AI solutions help us to deliver more informed market headline analysis to readers faster than ever.


On the date of publication, Wajeeh Khan did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ALBT 1.0900 +0.5818 +114.48%
Avalon Globocare
AMD 203.68 -7.18 -3.41%
Adv Micro Devices

Most Popular News

shutterstock_1321462400-2 1
3 Highest Rated Dividend Kings for Generations of Income
Nvidia logo on phone screen with stock chart by xalien via Shutterstock 2
As Nvidia Launches New AI Laptop Chips, Should You Buy NVDA Stock?
Page of newspaper with words options trading by Vitalii Vodolazskyi via Shutterstock 3
Bull Call Spread Ideas: GOOGL Stock Looks Ready to Move
A concept image of a green and yellow motherboard_ Image by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock_ 4
IonQ Just Won a Golden Dome Contract. Should You Buy the Quantum Computing Stock Now?
Nasdaq Times Square by Lucky Photographer via iStock 5
Nasdaq Futures Gain With All Eyes on Nvidia Earnings
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot